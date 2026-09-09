Environmental Clearance Not Mandatory For Setting Up Medical College: Madras High Court
Court ruled when issuing essentiality certificate for a medical college, the state government should examine factors such as shortage of medical personnel in the area.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 9:29 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has ruled that environmental clearance and Pollution Control Board approval are not mandatory for establishing a medical college.
The court's ruling came after the Chettinad Group purchased a property belonging to the Ponniah Ramajayam Institute through an auction. Following the purchase, the Chettinad Group applied to the National Medical Commission for permission to admit 150 students for the 2025-26 academic year.
The state government sought submission of environmental clearance and a Pollution Control Board certificate for the specific site as a prerequisite for granting admission approval. Challenging this, the Chettinad Group filed a petition in the Madras High Court. Upon hearing the petition, a single judge ordered the Chettinad Group to obtain environmental clearance and Pollution Control Board approval to secure the 'Essentiality Certificate' required for medical institutions.
Subsequently, the Chettinad Group filed an appeal against the single judge's order. The appeal was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan.
The counsel for Chettinad Group argued that the conditions specified in the regulations for establishing medical colleges (dating back to 1999) did not include requirements for environmental or pollution control certificates. The counsel contended that the single judge had issued the order without considering that there is no connection between these certificates and the 'Essentiality Certificate'.
The state argued that the issuance of an 'Essentiality Certificate' is not merely a formality and requires compliance with statutory regulations, such as obtaining environmental clearance.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the judges noted that the company was not seeking an exemption from obtaining environmental clearance itself; rather, the Group argued that it was not a mandatory condition for the government to issue the 'Essentiality Certificate'.
Setting aside the order of the single judge, the court ruled that when issuing the essentiality certificate for a medical college, the state government should examine only factors such as the shortage of medical personnel in the area, the doctor-to-population ratio, public interest requirements, feasibility of the location, and the availability of adequate medical facilities.
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