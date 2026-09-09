ETV Bharat / state

Environmental Clearance Not Mandatory For Setting Up Medical College: Madras High Court

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ruled that environmental clearance and Pollution Control Board approval are not mandatory for establishing a medical college.

The court's ruling came after the Chettinad Group purchased a property belonging to the Ponniah Ramajayam Institute through an auction. Following the purchase, the Chettinad Group applied to the National Medical Commission for permission to admit 150 students for the 2025-26 academic year.

The state government sought submission of environmental clearance and a Pollution Control Board certificate for the specific site as a prerequisite for granting admission approval. Challenging this, the Chettinad Group filed a petition in the Madras High Court. Upon hearing the petition, a single judge ordered the Chettinad Group to obtain environmental clearance and Pollution Control Board approval to secure the 'Essentiality Certificate' required for medical institutions.

Subsequently, the Chettinad Group filed an appeal against the single judge's order. The appeal was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan.