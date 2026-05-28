ETV Bharat / state

Environment Ministry’s Advisory Panel Gives Approval To Coal Mining In Chhattisgarh's Hasdeo-Arand Forest

New Delhi: A proposal for coal mining in Chhattisgarh’s pristine Hasdeo-Arand forest that will require cutting of about 4.48 lakh trees has obtained a key approval from the Environment Ministry’s forest advisory committee (FAC). The mining is planned to take place in the Surguja district’s Kente Extension Opencast Coal Block, which is being developed by the Adani group.

The coal block was allocated to state-owned Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) in 2015. Environment activists have alleged that if implemented, the mining could lead to irreversible ecological, cultural, and social damage in the region. Hasdeo-Arand is home to dense Sal forest, which has high ecological value and rich biodiversity. It also hosts nine Schedule-I species, including leopards, sloth bears, and elephants, and numerous flora and fauna species.

The coal block is just 3.6 km from the Lemru elephant corridor, and elephant movement has been reported in and around the proposed mining area, according to the minutes of the FAC meeting held on May 8. The committee noted that the proposed mining could impact the movement of elephants in the region.

It also highlighted a biodiversity study conducted in Hasdeo-Arand by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), which revealed that the proposed mining is prone to soil erosion and gully erosion. Environmentalists have claimed that the cutting of trees at such a large scale could impact hydrological stability in the region.

Speaking to PTI, Alok Shukla of Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan said, “The Charnoi river, which flows from the coal block area, is a major tributary and feeder to the Hasdeo river and the Bango Dam. This forested region is a crucial catchment for the Hasdeo river and Bango Dam, supporting water security for downstream populations.”