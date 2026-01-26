ETV Bharat / state

Entry Of Non-Hindus To Be Prohibited At BKTC-Administered Temples

Dehradun: The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has announced that the entry of non-Hindus will be prohibited at all shrines administered by it. Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said a resolution to this effect will be passed in the upcoming board meeting of the committee.

"Protecting the religious and cultural traditions of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is paramount. Traditionally, the entry of non-Hindus has been restricted in the chain of temples located from Kedarkhand to Manaskhand. But these traditions have been violated during the times of non-BJP governments. Therefore, concrete steps will be taken to ensure the proper adherence to these traditions," Dwivedi added.

He welcomed the removal of illegal shrines on the instruction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, saying that the step has proven to be crucial in strengthening Uttarakhand's religious identity, cultural heritage and law and order. "With the coordination between the state government and the temple committee, the sanctity and traditions of Devbhoomi can be protected more effectively. For this, the BKTC is going to take effective steps," he added.