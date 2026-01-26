Entry Of Non-Hindus To Be Prohibited At BKTC-Administered Temples
Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said a resolution to this effect will be passed in the upcoming board meeting, as protecting religious and cultural traditions is paramount.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Dehradun: The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has announced that the entry of non-Hindus will be prohibited at all shrines administered by it. Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said a resolution to this effect will be passed in the upcoming board meeting of the committee.
"Protecting the religious and cultural traditions of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is paramount. Traditionally, the entry of non-Hindus has been restricted in the chain of temples located from Kedarkhand to Manaskhand. But these traditions have been violated during the times of non-BJP governments. Therefore, concrete steps will be taken to ensure the proper adherence to these traditions," Dwivedi added.
He welcomed the removal of illegal shrines on the instruction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, saying that the step has proven to be crucial in strengthening Uttarakhand's religious identity, cultural heritage and law and order. "With the coordination between the state government and the temple committee, the sanctity and traditions of Devbhoomi can be protected more effectively. For this, the BKTC is going to take effective steps," he added.
Dwivedi also believes that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the strict anti-cheating law and the recommendation for a CBI inquiry into the 2022 Ankita Bhandari case have increased public trust in the government.
Notably, there have been demands by the Ganga Sabha and various Hindu organisations to ban the entry of non-Hindus at Har Ki Pauri and other religious sites in Haridwar, citing bylaws of the Haridwar Municipal Corporation from 1916.
Meanwhile, on January 25, a Hindu conference was organised at Har Ki Pauri to mark the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), where the demand to enforce the bylaws prohibiting the entry of non-Hindus was reiterated. It was also stated that this initiative has now begun, and similar programs will soon be organised in other locations as well.
