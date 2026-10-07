ETV Bharat / state

Entry Of Bangladeshi Wife Of Indian National Into India Rightly Refused By Immigration: HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday held that the immigration authorities rightly refused entry of the Bangladeshi wife of an Indian national into India for having obtained documents by fraudulent means.

The petitioner, an Indian citizen, made a representation on September 5, praying for his wife, a Bangladeshi national, and minor son to be allowed to enter India.

Observing that the entry into India of the petitioner's wife was "rightly refused" by the immigration authorities, Justice Krishna Rao dismissed a petition by him seeking direction to allow her to enter India to join her husband.

The court noted that following marriage, the wife used to visit India via a multiple-entry X-I visa as the spouse of the Indian national and the last visa granted to her was on September 25, 2025, valid till September 24, 2026.

The wife went to Bangladesh in April 2026, and while returning to India, she was refused entry due to immigration reasons on August 23. The petitioner husband's lawyer stated before the court that the wife sometimes resides in India and sometimes in Bangladesh.