ETV Bharat / state

Entrapped Gases Caused Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Accident: Experts

CISF personnel carry out rescue and firefighting operations following an industrial accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Monday, June 8, 2026. ( IANS )

Visakhapatnam: Sudden release of entrapped gases (gases trapped within the molten steel) caused the recent accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, according to a preliminary assessment by an expert committee.

The committee was formed to find out the cause of the June 8 accident at the plant, which claimed 9 lives, including the death of an injured worker on Wednesday. The panel found that the sudden release of trapped gases triggered an explosion in the ladle containing molten steel being carried by a crane.

"Due to the intense pressure buildup of the internal gases, the slide gate at the bottom of the ladle that allows the molten steel to flow out was opened and fell on the workers," experts said.

What are trapped gases?

During steel manufacturing, molten iron is processed at temperatures ranging from 1,540 to 1,630 Degrees Celsius. Oxygen is injected at high pressure to convert the molten iron into steel. This oxygen reacts with elements like carbon, manganese, and silicon present in the molten iron, separating them as slag. Simultaneously, the oxygen forms oxides with the iron, resulting in gases remaining trapped within the molten metal; these are known as "entrapped gases."

Death toll rises to 9

The death toll in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant rose to 9 as one more worker succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. According to police, Paidiraju, who was undergoing treatment at Seven Hills Hospital in Visakhapatnam, passed away. Eight workers had died on June 8.

The Andhra Pradesh government announced compensation of ₹25 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹10 lakh for the injured. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said the family of each deceased regular employee would receive a total of ₹1.72 crore (including all benefits), while the family of each contract employee would receive ₹45 lakh.