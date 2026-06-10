Entrapped Gases Caused Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Accident: Experts
The panel found that the sudden release of trapped gases triggered an explosion in the ladle containing molten steel being carried by a crane.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: Sudden release of entrapped gases (gases trapped within the molten steel) caused the recent accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, according to a preliminary assessment by an expert committee.
The committee was formed to find out the cause of the June 8 accident at the plant, which claimed 9 lives, including the death of an injured worker on Wednesday. The panel found that the sudden release of trapped gases triggered an explosion in the ladle containing molten steel being carried by a crane.
"Due to the intense pressure buildup of the internal gases, the slide gate at the bottom of the ladle that allows the molten steel to flow out was opened and fell on the workers," experts said.
What are trapped gases?
During steel manufacturing, molten iron is processed at temperatures ranging from 1,540 to 1,630 Degrees Celsius. Oxygen is injected at high pressure to convert the molten iron into steel. This oxygen reacts with elements like carbon, manganese, and silicon present in the molten iron, separating them as slag. Simultaneously, the oxygen forms oxides with the iron, resulting in gases remaining trapped within the molten metal; these are known as "entrapped gases."
Death toll rises to 9
The death toll in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant rose to 9 as one more worker succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. According to police, Paidiraju, who was undergoing treatment at Seven Hills Hospital in Visakhapatnam, passed away. Eight workers had died on June 8.
The Andhra Pradesh government announced compensation of ₹25 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹10 lakh for the injured. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said the family of each deceased regular employee would receive a total of ₹1.72 crore (including all benefits), while the family of each contract employee would receive ₹45 lakh.
Hours before the tragic incident, a similar accident occurred at the VSP, sources said. At 3:57 PM on Monday, a ladle exploded, causing a spill of approximately 60 tonnes of molten steel in SMS-2 (Steel Melt Shop-2). The blast occurred while the ladle was being lifted by a crane after the transfer car had stopped during the movement from the converter to the secondary metallurgy unit.
A total of 16 people, four permanent employees, two in-charges, and ten helpers, narrowly escaped this accident. When fellow employees called to check on them, the survivors sent messages in WhatsApp groups confirming their safety and declaring themselves "survivors who defeated death." Shortly thereafter, at 4:25 p.m., a massive explosion occurred in SMS-1.
"In my 30 years of experience, this is the first time I have seen the same type of accident occur in the same department within a span of hours," stated INTUC Secretary Korada Venkatrao.
A complaint regarding safety was filed six months ago
Accusing the VSP management of neglecting the safety of the workers, AITUC's Central Region demanded strict action against the culprits under Section 12(k) of the Industrial Disputes Act.
In a letter to the Labour Commissioner on June 9, the AITUC noted that since January 2024, 20 people have died and over 200 have been injured, yet no inquiry reports regarding these accidents have been released. A complaint was also lodged with the Director of Factories in March of this year, detailing the accidents that occurred last year.
Allegations have been raised that safety protocols are not being followed due to pressure to meet production targets without adequate time allocation. Criticism has emerged suggesting that the explosion in the ladle occurred because the molten steel was processed further without fully removing the gas. Ferro-alloys used in steel manufacturing are procured externally; there have been allegations that these materials have been of substandard quality for some time.
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