ETV Bharat / state

'Entire Property Waqf': J&K High Court Deals Blow To Family's 47-Year-Old Ownership Claim On Revered Sufi Shrines

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah(in white turban) along with party leaders offers 'Chaddar' at the shrine of Shah Asrar-ud-din Sahib (RA) and offers prayers, in Kishtwar ( File/ANI )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that the properties attached to two revered shrines in Kishtwar district are Waqf properties, rejecting nearly 50-year-old hereditary ownership claims of the 'sajjada nasheen'(hereditary custodian) family.

While ending the nearly 50-year-old dispute on the Ziarat Farid-ud-Din Sahib and Ziarat Assrar-ud-Din Sahib shrines, the court asserted that "it is abundantly clear that the entire property in question is Waqf property."

In his 36-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Dhar at Jammu dismissed both OWP No. 97/1979 and the connected OWP No. 441/2013, filed by Syed Lutfullah Shah and another against AW Kirpak, then Superintending Engineer, and others. The connected constitutional challenge to the now-repealed J&K Waqf Acts of 1978 and 2001 was also dismissed as infructuous.

At the heart of the dispute were the twin shrines in Kishtwar, visited by thousands of devotees every year and deeply woven into the religious and social life of Chenab Valley districts. The petitioners had claimed that their families had served as hereditary custodians for generations and that the shrines, along with the attached land and offerings, were their exclusive personal property.

The court, however, found the legal character of the shrines far more important than the family’s long association with them.

Quoting the statutory definition under the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Act, Justice Dhar highlighted that shrines of this nature fall within the category of "waqf by user," meaning their religious use itself establishes their Waqf status.