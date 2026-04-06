'Entire Property Waqf': J&K High Court Deals Blow To Family's 47-Year-Old Ownership Claim On Revered Sufi Shrines
The case stems from the ownership claim related to the twin shrines of Farid-ud-Din Sahib and Assrar-ud-Din Sahib in Kishtwar.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 6, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that the properties attached to two revered shrines in Kishtwar district are Waqf properties, rejecting nearly 50-year-old hereditary ownership claims of the 'sajjada nasheen'(hereditary custodian) family.
While ending the nearly 50-year-old dispute on the Ziarat Farid-ud-Din Sahib and Ziarat Assrar-ud-Din Sahib shrines, the court asserted that "it is abundantly clear that the entire property in question is Waqf property."
In his 36-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Dhar at Jammu dismissed both OWP No. 97/1979 and the connected OWP No. 441/2013, filed by Syed Lutfullah Shah and another against AW Kirpak, then Superintending Engineer, and others. The connected constitutional challenge to the now-repealed J&K Waqf Acts of 1978 and 2001 was also dismissed as infructuous.
At the heart of the dispute were the twin shrines in Kishtwar, visited by thousands of devotees every year and deeply woven into the religious and social life of Chenab Valley districts. The petitioners had claimed that their families had served as hereditary custodians for generations and that the shrines, along with the attached land and offerings, were their exclusive personal property.
The court, however, found the legal character of the shrines far more important than the family’s long association with them.
Quoting the statutory definition under the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Act, Justice Dhar highlighted that shrines of this nature fall within the category of "waqf by user," meaning their religious use itself establishes their Waqf status.
The judgment's most consequential finding came in the court's clear declaration: "The properties like Masjid, Dargah etc. by virtue of their user as such are also Waqfs and no formal declaration to declare such properties as 'Waqf' is required under the Act of 1978."
That observation became decisive because the petitioners had heavily argued that there had never been a formal dedication by Raja Kirat Singh, the historical ruler of Kishtwar, and that without such dedication the shrines could not be treated as waqf. The court rejected that line of reasoning, holding that even the petitioners' reliance on the term "Rauza" in old documents brought the shrines squarely within the statutory definition of waqf by user.
In another key blow to the petitioners' argument, the court held that a 1969 report by a Special Officer under the earlier 1959 law, on which the family had built much of its claim, had never attained finality because the government neither accepted nor published it in the official gazette.
"Therefore, the report dated August 9, 1969 can, by no stretch of reasoning, be stated to have attained the status of finality," Justice Dhar observed.
The court also found no procedural illegality in the later 1979 inquiry that brought the shrines under waqf control. It noted that the petitioners had been heard by the Special Officer and later availed a full-fledged statutory appeal before the minister concerned, where their claims were examined in detail.
While dismissing the main writ petition, Justice Dhar allowed the petitioners to continue living in the residential houses they had built on shrine land, but only as lessees of waqf property, in line with the appellate order of April 30, 1982, which had already attained finality on this limited point.
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