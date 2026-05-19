ETV Bharat / state

Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Of Fertilizers To Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay To PM Modi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure the uninterrupted supply of fertilizers—specifically Urea and DAP—required for the 2026 Kharif season in Tamil Nadu.

In his letter, he noted: "More than 40 percent of the population in Tamil Nadu relies on agriculture for their livelihood. In Tamil Nadu, net cultivation is undertaken across approximately 48.27 lakh hectares, while gross cultivation covers 62.25 lakh hectares."

"Furthermore, about 92 percent of the total farmers in Tamil Nadu are small and marginal farmers. The state possesses only 3 percent of the country's total water resources. A diverse range of crops—including paddy, millets, oilseeds, cotton, sugarcane, vegetables, flowers, fruits, medicinal and aromatic crops, spices, and plantation crops—are cultivated in Tamil Nadu," Viay said.

Additionally, he stated that since assuming office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026, he has been conducting department-wise reviews of the operations across various sectors.

During his review of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, he observed that—against the fertilizer requirements projected for the months of April and May 2026—fertilizer manufacturers had failed to supply 39,001 metric tonnes of Urea, 28,607 metric tonnes of DAP, and 24,235 metric tonnes of Potash to Tamil Nadu. He has also enclosed the specific details regarding this shortfall along with the letter.