Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Of Fertilizers To Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay To PM Modi
92 percent of the total farmers in Tamil Nadu are small and marginal farmers.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure the uninterrupted supply of fertilizers—specifically Urea and DAP—required for the 2026 Kharif season in Tamil Nadu.
In his letter, he noted: "More than 40 percent of the population in Tamil Nadu relies on agriculture for their livelihood. In Tamil Nadu, net cultivation is undertaken across approximately 48.27 lakh hectares, while gross cultivation covers 62.25 lakh hectares."
"Furthermore, about 92 percent of the total farmers in Tamil Nadu are small and marginal farmers. The state possesses only 3 percent of the country's total water resources. A diverse range of crops—including paddy, millets, oilseeds, cotton, sugarcane, vegetables, flowers, fruits, medicinal and aromatic crops, spices, and plantation crops—are cultivated in Tamil Nadu," Viay said.
Additionally, he stated that since assuming office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026, he has been conducting department-wise reviews of the operations across various sectors.
During his review of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, he observed that—against the fertilizer requirements projected for the months of April and May 2026—fertilizer manufacturers had failed to supply 39,001 metric tonnes of Urea, 28,607 metric tonnes of DAP, and 24,235 metric tonnes of Potash to Tamil Nadu. He has also enclosed the specific details regarding this shortfall along with the letter.
"Across the state, cultivation activities for crops such as paddy, black gram, green gram, groundnut, sesame, and various horticultural crops are currently underway in full swing," he added.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the Southwest Monsoon is set to commence during the third week of May. Currently, widespread rainfall is being experienced across various parts of the state.
"Consequently, as farmers demonstrate a keen interest in undertaking crop cultivation across a maximum acreage during the Kharif season, the demand for Urea and DAP fertilizers is likely to rise. At this critical juncture, should a shortage of fertilizers occur, it poses a potential threat to the state's food security," Vijay said.
He added, "The State Government is firmly committed to ensuring the availability of necessary fertilizers to facilitate the cultivation of various crops across 2.5 million hectares—accounting for 40 percent of the total cultivable area—during the current Kharif season. Given the progress observed in crop cultivation during the current Kharif season—driven by various favorable factors—the demand for primary fertilizers such as Urea and DAP is expected to rise significantly in the coming days."
"To meet this demand, I request that appropriate officials be issued the necessary directives to immediately allocate and supply 383,000 metric tonnes of Urea, 105,000 metric tonnes of DAP, and 83,000 metric tonnes of Potash to Tamil Nadu, thereby ensuring the timely availability of these fertilizers," he said.
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