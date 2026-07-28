ETV Bharat / state

Ensure SIR Work Does Not Cause Unbearable Burden On School Teachers: Delhi HC to EC

New Delhi: Underscoring the need to balance the students' right to education with the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls here, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to be "sensitive" to the condition of government school teachers requisitioned for the exercise and ensure that they are not overburdened.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said the Special Intensive Revision was undoubtedly "important" but expressed displeasure at the "threatening" tenor of an Election Commission of India (ECI) order to principals not to obstruct election-related work.

The bench also directed the authorities to keep in mind that undue stress is not caused to the teachers who have been called upon to act as booth level officers (BLOs) and enumeration staff after working for long hours in school.

"What we all want from you is to be a bit sensitive to their situation. We are not curtailing your right. We are conscious of the human condition which these teachers are undergoing. Asking any teacher to work for eleven hours...Teaching staff, mostly, it is women. They have children, their families. You have to humanise their conditions. What language you have applied while issuing this order. Are you creating fear or what?" the bench told the EC.

"We do not undermine the exercise being undertaken by the ECI. The issue is how to strike a balance with Section 27 of the Right to Education Act. It appears that you are least bothered about the Right to Education Act. The kind of language that you have used in this. The whole tenor of the letter is threatening," it added.

As the petitioner alleged that teachers were not being allowed to perform their school duties, the court asked him to file a rejoinder to the ECI's response and state any specific instance where a teacher was asked to prioritise election-related work over teaching.

The counsel for the ECI assured that the government teachers were not being overburdened and that there were volunteers to assist them and also provide refreshments.

Informing that the SIR process was scheduled only till August 8, he added that teaching in "regular" subjects was also unaffected as the teachers have been asked to work on holidays, non-teaching days or during non-teaching hours, as mandated by the Supreme Court.