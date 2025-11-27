Ensure Quality In Road Construction Or Face Action: Gadkari To Contractors
The Union Minister asked contractors to give top priority to the convenience and safety of the people in the construction and resurfacing of highways.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 8:17 PM IST
Gandhinagar: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari warned highway contractors to maintain high standards in road construction or face strict action, while chairing a review meeting with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
During the meeting held on Wednesday, Gadkari directed contractors to accord top priority to the convenience and safety of the people in all highway construction and resurfacing works.
He assured that the Centre will allocate Rs 20,000 crore for the construction and resurfacing of National Highways and other related projects in Gujarat, a state government release said.
Gadkari stated that negligence in the construction and resurfacing of National Highways will not be tolerated. Furthermore, if all road construction work is not completed within the stipulated time and negligence is found, strict action, including blacklisting the contractor, will be taken, the release said.
CM Bhupendra Patel requested the Union Minister that, since the load on National Highways in the state exceeds 35 per cent, these highways should be properly repaired and, if necessary, NHAI should also work to expand them.
He also made a representation to the Union Minister to ensure that the ongoing work on three routes, Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Rajkot-Gondal-Jetpur, and Ahmedabad-Udaipur, is completed expeditiously.
Responding to the presentation, Gadkari assured that the Centre would approve Rs 20,000 crore for highway and other projects under the NHAI in Gujarat.
During the meeting, in-depth discussions were also held on the current status of various National Highways in Gujarat and when the remaining works will be completed. On Thursday, Gadkari reached Surat in south Gujarat to review various works being carried out by NHAI on highways passing from the region, the release said.
