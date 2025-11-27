ETV Bharat / state

Ensure Quality In Road Construction Or Face Action: Gadkari To Contractors

Gandhinagar: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari warned highway contractors to maintain high standards in road construction or face strict action, while chairing a review meeting with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

During the meeting held on Wednesday, Gadkari directed contractors to accord top priority to the convenience and safety of the people in all highway construction and resurfacing works.

He assured that the Centre will allocate Rs 20,000 crore for the construction and resurfacing of National Highways and other related projects in Gujarat, a state government release said.

Gadkari stated that negligence in the construction and resurfacing of National Highways will not be tolerated. Furthermore, if all road construction work is not completed within the stipulated time and negligence is found, strict action, including blacklisting the contractor, will be taken, the release said.

CM Bhupendra Patel requested the Union Minister that, since the load on National Highways in the state exceeds 35 per cent, these highways should be properly repaired and, if necessary, NHAI should also work to expand them.