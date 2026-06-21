Enroute To Join Band Troupe, Six Minor Boys Rescued By Child Rights Body In Chhattisgarh
State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson spotted the boys while they were being transported in a pickup van and initiated prompt action.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Mahasamund: A harrowing case of child labour has surfaced in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, where six children, who were being transported to perform with a band troupe, were successfully rescued through the proactive efforts of Varnika Sharma, chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.
Sharma was visiting Mahasamund when she spotted the children travelling in a pickup truck under suspicious circumstances. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the minor boys were being taken to work for a band troupe.
Recognising the gravity of the situation, Sharma immediately summoned the Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU), the District Programme Officer (DPO), and the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU). All three teams were called to the site, and prompt action followed.
A joint team of officials rescued all six children and safely transported them to the Tumgaon police station. Instructions have been issued to take strict action, in accordance with the law, against the driver of the pickup truck and the associated band troupe. Necessary action will be taken under Sections 13 and 14 of the Child Rights Protection Rules, 2005, police said.
"No negligence regarding a serious social evil like child labour will be tolerated. Childline and relevant departments have been instructed to conduct continuous monitoring and inspections to prevent such incidents from recurring. Children have the right to education, safety, and a dignified life, and engaging them in labour is a criminal offence. The commission is fully committed to protecting children's rights and eradicating child labour," Sharma said.
Sharma said that all sections of the society must come forward with awareness against child labour to ensure a safe childhood for children, allowing them access to education and opportunities for a better future.
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