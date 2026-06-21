ETV Bharat / state

Enroute To Join Band Troupe, Six Minor Boys Rescued By Child Rights Body In Chhattisgarh

Mahasamund: A harrowing case of child labour has surfaced in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, where six children, who were being transported to perform with a band troupe, were successfully rescued through the proactive efforts of Varnika Sharma, chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Sharma was visiting Mahasamund when she spotted the children travelling in a pickup truck under suspicious circumstances. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the minor boys were being taken to work for a band troupe.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, Sharma immediately summoned the Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU), the District Programme Officer (DPO), and the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU). All three teams were called to the site, and prompt action followed.