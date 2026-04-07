ETV Bharat / state

Enquiry Against Sameer Wankhede Based On Complaints, Not At Nawab Malik's Behest: NCB To HC

Mumbai: The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that its enquiry into alleged irregularities by its former zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, was based on "non-anonymous" complaints and not at the behest of NCP leader Nawab Malik.

The NCB, in an affidavit filed by Vishal Sanap, Deputy Director General (South West Region), claimed that the enquiries against the 2008-batch IRS officer were based on two specific "non-anonymous" complaints. The agency denied any communication from Malik, asserting it has a duty to probe allegations of irregularities in Wankhede's past cases.

"It is pertinent to note that neither of the said complaints had been lodged by Nawab Malik, nor were these enquiries initiated pursuant to any communication emanating from him," the affidavit stated.

Wankhede had filed a petition in the high court, challenging the probe into his handling of drug cases, including one involving actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

He has then submitted a rejoinder affidavit to the court through his counsel Rajiv Chavan, claiming that he is facing multiple cases after he arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case, and alleged that former minister Malik also held a grudge against him, as he had arrested the latter's son-in-law, Sameer Khan, in a drugs case.

The NCB on Tuesday informed the bench of Justices A S Gadkali and Kamal Khata that it has the right and duty to verify and probe the allegations contained in the two complaints.

The probe is only at the verification stage, it said, claiming that Wankhede had been delaying the process by filing petitions and other legal proceedings since 2024.