Renowned Author Ashwin Sanghi On Writing, Resilience And Stories Becoming Cinema
In an in-depth conversation with ETV Bharat, Ashwin Sanghi revisited his journey, describes writing as a form of pregnancy.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
By Shefali Pandey
Bhopal: Books may reflect an author's soul, but the words printed on their pages rarely capture the labour pains an author endures before a story is finally born. One such journey is that of bestselling fiction writer Ashwin Sanghi, counted among India's top English-language authors today.
Few know that before becoming a writer, account books came into his hands first, and that a crucial role in shaping his literary destiny was played by his grandfather, who regularly gifted him books. Sanghi believes that the foundation of writing lies firmly in reading.
Rejection, however, was the beginning of his writing career. His debut novel, The Rozabal Line, was rejected by as many as 47 publishers. Yet, it was an unwavering resolve that kept him going. How did an author, repeatedly turned down, finally earn recognition from readers across India? In an in-depth conversation with ETV Bharat, Ashwin revisited his journey, describes writing as a form of pregnancy. "Once labour pains begin, there is no choice, the child has to be delivered," he quipped.
The Rozabal Line had been rejected multiple times before Ashwin chose the path of self-publishing, a concept that was just beginning to gain ground in the United States at the time. He later recounted how East and West Publishing House, which had initially declined the manuscript, reconsidered it. Publisher Gautam Padmanabhan decided to send the book to 10 select readers and base the decision on their feedback.
One of those copies reached Gautam's father, who read the book overnight and told his son, "Don't send it to the remaining nine people. Publish this book, it will work." By then, East and West had tied up with Tata Westland. Initially, 1,000 copies were printed and sold out within a week. Subsequent print runs followed rapidly, and within two months, sales crossed one lakh copies.
Politics and the birth of The Chanakya Chant
Ashwin explained that ideas often come to him from real-life events. Watching political developments during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2009, including the shifting political equations involving former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late M. Karunanidhi, sparked his interest in political fiction. A suggestion from his aunt led him to explore the character of Chanakya. He immersed himself in research, including watching Chandraprakash Dwivedi's television series on Chanakya and studying historical texts.
This eventually led to The Chanakya Chant, built around the idea of how, even in modern times, a Chanakya-like strategist could shape a king. Similarly, the idea for The Krishna Key emerged during a conversation with a heavily intoxicated friend who claimed to be an incarnation of Kalki. Sanghi wondered what would happen if someone truly believed such an idea, and after two years of research, the novel took shape.
Describing his writing process, Sanghi said he believes in sustaining curiosity till the very end. "When you open my book, a door opens just a little. As you keep reading, more doors open, and suddenly you see a room you never imagined," he said.
According to him, simpler language creates deeper connections with readers. "Easy writing is the hardest. Reading should always feel effortless," he added, likening his craft to intricate zari embroidery, built thread by thread.
He also stressed that how a story is told is less important than what the characters are saying. Ashwin considers a book the result of collective teamwork involving editors, publishers, and readers.
Ashwin offered valuable advice to emerging writers. He urged them not to fear public judgment. "If you are creative, don't be afraid of being exposed in public," he said. He advised aspiring authors to write at least 250 words every day and not to quit their jobs for writing until royalties become a stable source of income.
"Imitate if you must. Write inspired by others, eventually, you will find your own voice," he said, adding that every word of success is a blessing of Goddess Saraswati and should never be taken for granted.
Ashwin has authored eight books under his India Collection, including The Rozabal Line, The Chanakya Chant, The Krishna Key, The Sialkot Saga, and The Vault of Vishnu. The Chanakya Chant is set to be adapted for an OTT platform, while filmmakers are also preparing movie projects based on The Vault of Vishnu and The Sialkot Saga.
