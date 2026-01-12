ETV Bharat / state

Renowned Author Ashwin Sanghi On Writing, Resilience And Stories Becoming Cinema

By Shefali Pandey

Bhopal: Books may reflect an author's soul, but the words printed on their pages rarely capture the labour pains an author endures before a story is finally born. One such journey is that of bestselling fiction writer Ashwin Sanghi, counted among India's top English-language authors today.

Few know that before becoming a writer, account books came into his hands first, and that a crucial role in shaping his literary destiny was played by his grandfather, who regularly gifted him books. Sanghi believes that the foundation of writing lies firmly in reading.

Rejection, however, was the beginning of his writing career. His debut novel, The Rozabal Line, was rejected by as many as 47 publishers. Yet, it was an unwavering resolve that kept him going. How did an author, repeatedly turned down, finally earn recognition from readers across India? In an in-depth conversation with ETV Bharat, Ashwin revisited his journey, describes writing as a form of pregnancy. "Once labour pains begin, there is no choice, the child has to be delivered," he quipped.

The Rozabal Line had been rejected multiple times before Ashwin chose the path of self-publishing, a concept that was just beginning to gain ground in the United States at the time. He later recounted how East and West Publishing House, which had initially declined the manuscript, reconsidered it. Publisher Gautam Padmanabhan decided to send the book to 10 select readers and base the decision on their feedback.

One of those copies reached Gautam's father, who read the book overnight and told his son, "Don't send it to the remaining nine people. Publish this book, it will work." By then, East and West had tied up with Tata Westland. Initially, 1,000 copies were printed and sold out within a week. Subsequent print runs followed rapidly, and within two months, sales crossed one lakh copies.

Politics and the birth of The Chanakya Chant

Ashwin explained that ideas often come to him from real-life events. Watching political developments during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2009, including the shifting political equations involving former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late M. Karunanidhi, sparked his interest in political fiction. A suggestion from his aunt led him to explore the character of Chanakya. He immersed himself in research, including watching Chandraprakash Dwivedi's television series on Chanakya and studying historical texts.