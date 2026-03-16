Malda Launches Waste Processing Units After Years Of Garbage Crisis
For decades, the 158-year-old English Bazar Municipality operated without a designated dumping ground, forcing workers to dispose of waste at multiple locations across the city
Published : March 16, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
By Partha Das
Malda: Finally, the city of Malda has found some measure of relief. The English Bazar Municipality began full-fledged waste processing operations across three newly installed units. The units were inaugurated by Municipality chairman Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury in the presence of councillors Sumala Agarwala, Chaitali Ghosh Sarkar, and other civic officials.
The agency executing the project claimed the three plants together can process up to 1,000 tonnes of waste daily - raising hopes that accumulated garbage across the city can be cleared before the monsoon sets in.
For decades, the 158-year-old municipality operated without a designated dumping ground, forcing civic workers to dispose of waste at multiple locations across the city. A temporary dumping site along the Malda-Manikchak State Highway near Chandan Park became a major flashpoint as garbage spilled onto the state highway, creating severe health and traffic hazards - especially during the monsoon.
The surrounding area being densely populated further intensified public anger. On several occasions, sanitation workers of the municipality reportedly faced resistance and harassment from residents, forcing the municipality to shut down operations there. Subsequent attempts to dump waste at alternative sites also ran into protests.
Plans to develop dumping grounds in Nimasrai and Kajigram villages under English Bazar Block were stalled due to opposition from locals. Waste was later shifted to land behind the University of Gour Banga, but the presence of multiple government offices nearby made the site unsuitable.
Permanent site, delayed processing
In 2017, the municipality adopted a long-term plan to establish its own dumping ground. Land was acquired at Kanchantar and Bahadurpur under the Mahadipur Gram Panchayat in the English Bazar Block. A municipally owned plot in Ward No. 2 was also identified, and a permanent dumping facility was eventually established.
However, the absence of operational waste processing meant the site quickly reached near-capacity. With 30–40 tonnes of waste generated daily, garbage heaps continued to pile up across the city. During rains, the situation often turned alarming, with rotting waste worsening public health and sanitation conditions.
SUDA steps in
Taking note of the crisis, the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) intervened. Under its initiative, the English Bazar Municipality signed an agreement with a Delhi-based firm that currently manages waste processing for eight municipalities across West Bengal, including Siliguri and Cooch Behar.
The agency has installed processing plants at three locations - Malda town, Kanchantar, and Bahadurpur - with operations commencing simultaneously on March 14, 2026.
Mohammad Sarfaraz, an official of the agency, said waste accumulated at the three sites would be cleared within two months. "The accumulated heaps of waste at the three units of the English Bazar Municipality will be cleared soon. Operations have commenced at all three units starting from Saturday. The processing of all the old waste is expected to be completed within the next two months. Each unit will run 16 to 20 hours daily. Waste will be segregated into organic fertilizer, plastic materials, and recyclable granules," he said.
Civic vision and public skepticism
Chairman Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury said the newly installed machinery separates waste into three streams - plastic, fine refuse particles, and organic compost.
"A Delhi-based company is executing the project and has undertaken similar work in multiple municipalities across West Bengal. Our goal has always been to preserve the city's aesthetic appeal and make Malda garbage-free," he said.
He added that wastewater currently flowing into the Mahananda River is also being brought under treatment, with plans to commercially utilise treated water in the future.
"We are committed to building a city free of litter and waste, a cause for which the Chief Minister herself has repeatedly appealed in every forum. We inaugurated the waste processing unit within the city limits. Following this, operations are set to commence at the Kanchantar and Bahadurpur dumping grounds as well," he said.
"With work now underway at these three key locations, we will finally be able to keep our city free from garbage. It is worth noting that the city’s waste-water currently flows directly into the Mahananda River, however, the process of treating this water has already begun. This treated water will henceforth be utilised on a commercial basis," he said.
Despite the development, residents remain cautiously optimistic. Asim Sarkar, a local businessman at Netaji Market, said monsoon months turn the area into a nightmare.
"Knee-deep water collects with garbage floating and unbearable stench in the air. Drainage lines get clogged with plastic, causing severe waterlogging every year. We've heard the project has started from Saturday. However, seeing is believing. Let the rains come, let the monsoon set in, only then we can offer a meaningful comment on the matter," he said.
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