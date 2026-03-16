ETV Bharat / state

Malda Launches Waste Processing Units After Years Of Garbage Crisis

English Bazar Municipality officials with officials of a Delhi-based firm that manages waste processing for eight municipalities including Siliguri and Cooch Behar. ( ETV Bharat )

By Partha Das

Malda: Finally, the city of Malda has found some measure of relief. The English Bazar Municipality began full-fledged waste processing operations across three newly installed units. The units were inaugurated by Municipality chairman Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury in the presence of councillors Sumala Agarwala, Chaitali Ghosh Sarkar, and other civic officials.

The agency executing the project claimed the three plants together can process up to 1,000 tonnes of waste daily - raising hopes that accumulated garbage across the city can be cleared before the monsoon sets in.

For decades, the 158-year-old municipality operated without a designated dumping ground, forcing civic workers to dispose of waste at multiple locations across the city. A temporary dumping site along the Malda-Manikchak State Highway near Chandan Park became a major flashpoint as garbage spilled onto the state highway, creating severe health and traffic hazards - especially during the monsoon.

The agency hopes that accumulated garbage across the city can be cleared soon (ETV Bharat)

The surrounding area being densely populated further intensified public anger. On several occasions, sanitation workers of the municipality reportedly faced resistance and harassment from residents, forcing the municipality to shut down operations there. Subsequent attempts to dump waste at alternative sites also ran into protests.

Plans to develop dumping grounds in Nimasrai and Kajigram villages under English Bazar Block were stalled due to opposition from locals. Waste was later shifted to land behind the University of Gour Banga, but the presence of multiple government offices nearby made the site unsuitable.

Permanent site, delayed processing

In 2017, the municipality adopted a long-term plan to establish its own dumping ground. Land was acquired at Kanchantar and Bahadurpur under the Mahadipur Gram Panchayat in the English Bazar Block. A municipally owned plot in Ward No. 2 was also identified, and a permanent dumping facility was eventually established.

However, the absence of operational waste processing meant the site quickly reached near-capacity. With 30–40 tonnes of waste generated daily, garbage heaps continued to pile up across the city. During rains, the situation often turned alarming, with rotting waste worsening public health and sanitation conditions.

SUDA steps in