ETV Bharat / state

Six Engineering Students Die In Two Drowning Incidents In Andhra Pradesh

Bhimavaram/Tanuku: Six engineering students drowned in two separate incidents in Andhra Pradesh's Narsapuram and Palakoderu areas of West Godavari district, police said on Monday.

In Narsapuram, four students died and one went missing after their car plunged into a canal while two others lost their lives while swimming in a canal in Palakoderu.

On Saturday evening, a group of six students set out in a car from Narsapuram to attend a wedding ceremony in Peravali. While returning around midnight, the car lost control near Aithampudi and plunged into an irrigation canal. The vehicle was swept away around 100 metres by strong currents. Five students went missing and one managed to escape. Search operations were launched, and four bodies were recovered by Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Pothula Lakshmi Bhanu Vikas (18) and Nagireddy Dushyant Sai (18) from Moriki, Nagabathula Sai Surya Teja (19) from Sakurru and Veeramallu Sai Venkata Kiran (18) from Chintaparru. All were students of a private engineering college in Narsapuram. A search is underway for 16-year-old Cherukuri Raja Ram Charan from Moriki. Matta Santosh from Achantavalluru survived the incident.