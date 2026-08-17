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Six Engineering Students Die In Two Drowning Incidents In Andhra Pradesh

Rescue operations and investigations were launched in both the incidents in West Godavari district's Narsapuram and Palakoderu areas.

Six Engineering Students Die In Two Drowning Incidents In Andhra Pradesh
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 17, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST

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Bhimavaram/Tanuku: Six engineering students drowned in two separate incidents in Andhra Pradesh's Narsapuram and Palakoderu areas of West Godavari district, police said on Monday.

In Narsapuram, four students died and one went missing after their car plunged into a canal while two others lost their lives while swimming in a canal in Palakoderu.

On Saturday evening, a group of six students set out in a car from Narsapuram to attend a wedding ceremony in Peravali. While returning around midnight, the car lost control near Aithampudi and plunged into an irrigation canal. The vehicle was swept away around 100 metres by strong currents. Five students went missing and one managed to escape. Search operations were launched, and four bodies were recovered by Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Pothula Lakshmi Bhanu Vikas (18) and Nagireddy Dushyant Sai (18) from Moriki, Nagabathula Sai Surya Teja (19) from Sakurru and Veeramallu Sai Venkata Kiran (18) from Chintaparru. All were students of a private engineering college in Narsapuram. A search is underway for 16-year-old Cherukuri Raja Ram Charan from Moriki. Matta Santosh from Achantavalluru survived the incident.

In the second incident, four engineering students of a private college in Bhimavaram went for a swim in an irrigation canal in Vendra village in Palakoderu Mandal on Sunday. As three of them entered the canal, two were swept away by strong current.

Fire service personnel launched a search operation and the bodies of Perumalla Vignesh (22) from Gunupudi and Sritu Rahul (21) from Parvathipuram were fished out.

West Godavari Police said all bodies have been sent for postmortem and investigations have been launched in Narsapuram and Palakoderu.

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TAGGED:

DROWNING
STUDENTS DROWNED
ENGINEERING STUDENTS DIE
DROWNING INCIDENTS IN ANDHRA

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