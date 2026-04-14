Engineering Student Killed, 4 Others Injured As Unexploded Rocket Detonates Near Firing Range In Tamil Nadu
The group of students were returning from trekking when they spotted a rocket-like object lying at the foothills of Anumanthapuram village.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST|
Updated : April 14, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Chengalpattu: In a tragic incident, a college student died while four others were injured after an unexploded rocket-like object detonated near a firing practice zone used by multiple security forces in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu on Monday.
The incident occurred in the foothills of Anumanthapuram village, near a firing practice zone used by multiple security forces including the police, army, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The area is known for conducting weapons training exercises such as firing practice and rocket launching.
On the evening of April 13, five students studying at SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Kattankulathur had gone trekking on the hill. While coming down the cliff, they noticed a rocket-like object lying at the foothill. Out of curiosity, the students began handling it one by one. Suddenly, the object exploded with a powerful blast.
In the explosion, Emanshu Yadav, 21, a fourth-year engineering student from Bengaluru, was killed on the spot, reportedly with severe bodily injuries. The other four students sustained serious injuries and collapsed at the scene.
Hearing the loud explosion, local villagers rushed to the spot and immediately informed the police. Police teams from Maraimalai Nagar and Singaperumal Koil rushed to the scene and shifted the injured students to a hospital for emergency treatment. The deceased student’s body was recovered and sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
The injured students have been identified as Vishal Venugopal from Hyderabad, Aryan Sharma from Uttar Pradesh and Krishna Siraj Mahajan from Jammu and Niskas Viraj from Delhi. All of them are students of the same university and are currently undergoing intensive treatment.
A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway under the supervision of the Guduvancheri Deputy Commissioner of Police. Preliminary findings suggest that the object may have been an unexploded rocket left behind after a training exercise conducted in the nearby firing range.
The tragic incident has raised serious concerns among the public about safety measures in areas close to defense training zones and the risks posed by unexploded ordnance left behind after such exercises.
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