ETV Bharat / state

Engineering Student Killed, 4 Others Injured As Unexploded Rocket Detonates Near Firing Range In Tamil Nadu

Chengalpattu: In a tragic incident, a college student died while four others were injured after an unexploded rocket-like object detonated near a firing practice zone used by multiple security forces in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu on Monday.

The incident occurred in the foothills of Anumanthapuram village, near a firing practice zone used by multiple security forces including the police, army, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The area is known for conducting weapons training exercises such as firing practice and rocket launching.

On the evening of April 13, five students studying at SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Kattankulathur had gone trekking on the hill. While coming down the cliff, they noticed a rocket-like object lying at the foothill. Out of curiosity, the students began handling it one by one. Suddenly, the object exploded with a powerful blast.

In the explosion, Emanshu Yadav, 21, a fourth-year engineering student from Bengaluru, was killed on the spot, reportedly with severe bodily injuries. The other four students sustained serious injuries and collapsed at the scene.