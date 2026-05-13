ETV Bharat / state

Engineering Student Gangraped In Bhubaneswar; 4 Held

Bhubaneswar: An engineering student of a private college was allegedly gang-raped after being drugged with soft drinks in the Kaimatia area under the Info Valley police station, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

They stated that the incident happened 20 days ago. After the victim complained, the Commissionerate Police has taken action in the incident. The victim was gangraped when she was in the room of her male friend. We have arrested four people today, including the male friend of the victim. The accused have been identified as Subhankar Padhi, Sipun Behera, Ranjan Behera, Rati Ranjan Tarai, said Gayananda Saha, Inspector in-charge of Infovalley police station.

Saha said that the accused Subhankar is the victim's boyfriend. They added that the victim's medical examination and statement have also been recorded.