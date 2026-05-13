Engineering Student Gangraped In Bhubaneswar; 4 Held
The incident took place 20 days ago but came to light only on Tuesday after the victim filed a complaint.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 9:29 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: An engineering student of a private college was allegedly gang-raped after being drugged with soft drinks in the Kaimatia area under the Info Valley police station, a senior police official said on Wednesday.
They stated that the incident happened 20 days ago. After the victim complained, the Commissionerate Police has taken action in the incident. The victim was gangraped when she was in the room of her male friend. We have arrested four people today, including the male friend of the victim. The accused have been identified as Subhankar Padhi, Sipun Behera, Ranjan Behera, Rati Ranjan Tarai, said Gayananda Saha, Inspector in-charge of Infovalley police station.
Saha said that the accused Subhankar is the victim's boyfriend. They added that the victim's medical examination and statement have also been recorded.
According to Saha, Subhankar has a rented house in the Kaimatia area. "Subhankar and the victim study in a private engineering college. She went to her boyfriend Subhankar's room for dinner. At that time, three other friends of Subhankar were also there. The victim became dizzy after drinking soft drinks. After she fell asleep, the accused raped her," added the police official.
"The victim reported this on Tuesday. We immediately registered a case and started legal proceedings. The accused were produced in a court and were sent to judicial custody. Further investigation into the incident is underway," Saha said.
Two weeks ago, the Info Valley police arrested a night shopkeeper in a case of attempted rape of a non-Odia girl. The accused, an elderly man, took advantage of the absence of anyone in the rented house and committed the crime. The accused, Deepak Chandra Pradhan (67), was sent to jail.