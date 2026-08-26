Engineering Student Dies By Suspected Suicide At Rajasthan University; Locked Phone Hampers Probe
The first-year student was found in a pool of blood in the hostel compound and was declared dead by doctors at the hospital.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Jaipur: An 18-year-old first-year B.Tech student at a private university in Rajasthan capital Jaipur has died due to suspected suicide after jumping from the multi-story hostel building, police said.
The incident occurred under the Chandwaji police station jurisdiction of the capital.
Chandwaji Station House Officer (SHO) Rajveer Singh stated that the police arrived at the scene after receiving information on Tuesday night that a NIMS University student had died by suicide. The student, found lying on the ground in the hostel compound, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by doctors, Singh said. The police have taken the body into custody and further proceedings are underway.
The deceased has been identified as Aditya Tiwari, 18, a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The reason for the suicide was not immediately known.
According to the police, the deceased lived in the hostel with two roommates. Neither roommate was in the room at the time of the incident. It is understood that the student had not attended college for the past two days. The police have seized the student's mobile phone, but it could not be examined as it was locked.
The police are also examining CCTV footage from the scene and the surrounding areas. Footage from a CCTV camera installed outside the hostel has surfaced, showing the student falling to the ground, with a crowd of other students gathering at the spot.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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