ETV Bharat / state

Engineering Student Dies By Suspected Suicide At Rajasthan University; Locked Phone Hampers Probe

Jaipur: An 18-year-old first-year B.Tech student at a private university in Rajasthan capital Jaipur has died due to suspected suicide after jumping from the multi-story hostel building, police said.

The incident occurred under the Chandwaji police station jurisdiction of the capital.

Chandwaji Station House Officer (SHO) Rajveer Singh stated that the police arrived at the scene after receiving information on Tuesday night that a NIMS University student had died by suicide. The student, found lying on the ground in the hostel compound, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by doctors, Singh said. The police have taken the body into custody and further proceedings are underway.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Tiwari, 18, a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The reason for the suicide was not immediately known.