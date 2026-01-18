Andhra Student Develops 'Ambigo', One Stop Healthcare App For Ambulance, Cabs, And Medical Help
Ambigo App enables emergency ambulance booking along with autos and cabs, improving timely healthcare access.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Anantapur: A personal tragedy had led to a meaningful technological innovation aimed at saving lives. Sai Kumar Naik, a third-year B.Tech Civil Engineering student of JNTU Anantapur, has developed a mobile application named 'Ambigo', which brings medical services and transportation under a single digital platform.
The idea for Ambigo was born out of a painful incident in Sai Kumar's family, where a relative lost their life due to the non-availability of an ambulance at the right time. Sai Kumar said that the loss in his family became the turning point in his life.
"If an ambulance had arrived on time, things might have been different. I did not want others to go through the same pain," he said. He added that while awards are encouraging, the true reward is knowing that the app is helping people reach hospitals on time.
Ambigo allows users to book ambulances for both emergency and non-emergency needs through the app. Along with this, users can also book autos and car cabs for daily travel. By combining healthcare-related transport and regular mobility services in one app, Ambigo stands out as a unique and practical solution, especially in semi-urban and urban areas.
The app has already gained recognition for its innovation. Sai Kumar's startup recently won the Student Innovator Award at the Andhra Pradesh Digital Technology Summit-2026, held in Visakhapatnam. The project has also received recognition under the Startup India initiative, encouraging the young innovator to expand his services further.
Currently, Ambigo has registered 10 ambulances on its platform. About 60 trained drivers are available to provide services, and nearly 40 car can operators have joined the network. The pilot project was launched in Anantapur city, where it has received a positive response. Several users have benefited from timely ambulance services and easy access to transport.
In the near future, Ambigo plans to introduce additional healthcare services. These include booking hospital tokens, scheduling lab tests, ordering medicines, and arranging home medical check-ups with ambulance support.
With young innovators like Sai Kumar Naik using technology for social good, solutions like Ambigo are helping make healthcare faster, more accessible, and more reliable for the public.
