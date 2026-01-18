ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Student Develops 'Ambigo', One Stop Healthcare App For Ambulance, Cabs, And Medical Help

Anantapur: A personal tragedy had led to a meaningful technological innovation aimed at saving lives. Sai Kumar Naik, a third-year B.Tech Civil Engineering student of JNTU Anantapur, has developed a mobile application named 'Ambigo', which brings medical services and transportation under a single digital platform.

The idea for Ambigo was born out of a painful incident in Sai Kumar's family, where a relative lost their life due to the non-availability of an ambulance at the right time. Sai Kumar said that the loss in his family became the turning point in his life.

"If an ambulance had arrived on time, things might have been different. I did not want others to go through the same pain," he said. He added that while awards are encouraging, the true reward is knowing that the app is helping people reach hospitals on time.

Ambigo allows users to book ambulances for both emergency and non-emergency needs through the app. Along with this, users can also book autos and car cabs for daily travel. By combining healthcare-related transport and regular mobility services in one app, Ambigo stands out as a unique and practical solution, especially in semi-urban and urban areas.