ETV Bharat / state

Engineering Student Beaten To Death In Coimbatore; 5 Detained After Victim's Father Alleges 'Murder Over Drug Complaint'

Coimbatore: A young engineering student was allegedly beaten to death by a group of youths, believed to be his college mates, on Monday, days after he reported alleged drug activity at the college hostel. Police have detained five suspects and launched an investigation into the incident.

Victim Amuthan (20), a native of Kallakurichi district, was a third-year student at a private engineering college near Premier Mills on the Coimbatore-Pollachi Road.

According to sources, Amuthan was walking with a friend near the college area on Monday night when a group of around 10 youths intercepted them and allegedly thrashed them mercilessly and fled the spot.

Amuthan's friend somehow managed to escape during the assault, while Amuthan sustained grievous injuries in the attack. The friend later returned with another person, rescued Amuthan and took him to hospital on a two-wheeler. However, Amuthan reportedly died on the way to the hospital.

Receiving information, Chettipalayam police reached the spot, recovered Amuthan's body and sent it to ESI Hospital in Singanallur for post mortem.

Sources said a few days back, Amuthan and another student staying at the hostel had an argument with some workers from northern states who were employed as cooks at the hostel. Following this, the college administration expelled Amuthan and his friend from the hostel, citing the argument as the reason.

The issue was later resolved and Amuthan returned to the college hostel.