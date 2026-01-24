ETV Bharat / state

Engineering Goof-Up? Rs 6.7 Crore Bridge Built In A Field, Metres Away From River In Bihar

Responding to the demand, authorities constructed a 40-metre-long bridge between 2020 and 2021 for Rs 6.70 crore. Approach roads were also built on both sides. However, villagers allege a serious engineering lapse.

For years, residents of Teusa Panchayat had demanded a bridge over the Ramzan River to make commuting easy during the monsoon, when floods damage crops and houses annually.

The bridge, constructed under the Chief Minister’s Rural Roads Scheme, has left the Dhumbatti and Adhesara villages in Teusa Panchayat baffled as it rises over their farmland, where they continue to grow crops.

Kishanganj: In a rare case of engineering goof-up, authorities in Bihar’s Kishanganj have constructed a bridge in the middle of an agricultural field, which is about 100 metres away from the Ramzan River it was meant to cross.

“Under the Rural Roads Scheme, the engineers made a mistake during the construction of the bridge. They built the bridge over the field, while the Ramzan River flows about 100 metres away, where the bridge should have been built,” a villager said.

Ismail, a farmer, said the structure serves no practical purpose. “This bridge was built five years ago. The bridge should have been built over the river, but it was built in the field, where it serves no purpose. This bridge is only useful for drying our clothes,” he said.

A villager showing Ramzan River (ETV Bharat)

Landowners echoed a similar concern, calling the project a waste of public money. “What difference would it make if we protested? We have, however, informed the District Magistrate about this matter,” said Somdev Kumar, a landowner.

District Magistrate Vishal Raj tried to downplay the matter, saying that there is a river nearby and during the rainy season, water flows into the fields here as it’s low-lying land. However, he said the claims by the villagers would be investigated.

“Nevertheless, the matter has come to our attention, and an investigation will be conducted,” he said.

The district magistrate added that several development works had been carried out in the district in the last few years, and the villagers’ demand for a bridge over the river will be considered soon. “We will definitely take action according to the rules in this matter. Information is being gathered,” he said.