Engineer Turns Good Samaritan, Prevents Man From Ending Life In Karnataka's Shivamogga

Published : December 15, 2025 at 7:44 PM IST
Shivamogga: An engineer, with his quick wit and presence of mind, prevented an individual from dying by suicide by jumping off Sigandur Bridge in Sagar taluk of Karnataka's Shivamogga district.
Anjaneya (47), a resident of Beban Layout in Srirampur, Mysuru, had been to the bridge to end his life by jumping off it. However, the engineer of the bridge Ranjesh Pandey was present at the spot and saw Anjaneya walking on the bridge and then climbing the barrier.
Pandey reached out to Anjaneya and asked him the reason for attempting to end his life. Anjaneya told Pandey he was fed up with life and had consumed sleeping pills and as it did not work, had contemplated ending his life by jumping off the bridge.
Anjaneya works at the auditor's office in Mysuru and had been to the Chowdeshwari Devi temple in Sigandur. While it is not yet known what drove him to contemplating suicide, Pandey's presence at the bridge saved his life. Pandey, a resident of Bihar, told Anjaneya that life is too precious and he has been working far away from his home to make a living while still making the most of it.
Pandey's pep talk worked and Anjaneya got down the barrier. Later, the engineer called 112 and handed him over to police which sent him to Sagar Sub-Divisional Hospital. He was later shifted to Mcgann Hospital in Shivamogga where he is undergoing treatment.
What's remarkable about the entire incident is that Pandey does not speak Kannada and yet convinced Anjaneya who does not speak Hindi to refrain from taking his own life for the sake of his family. Pandey, with his act, proved humanity reigns supreme no matter how tough the times are.
DISCLAIMER: Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
