Engineer Dies By Suicide In Alwar; Family Cries Mental Harassment By Wife, In-Laws
The body of Gagan Agarwal was found near Dhigawara railway station on the Rajgarh-Malakheda route. A case has been filed based on the family's complaint.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Alwar: The body of an engineer who allegedly died by suicide was found near Dhigawara railway station on the Rajgarh-Malakheda route in Rajasthan's Alwar on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Gagan Agarwal, a resident of Motinagara in the district, police said.
His family members and friends alleged that Gagan took the drastic step due to the continued harassment by his wife and in-laws. Based on a complaint filed by the family, an FIR has been registered at the Rajgarh police station.
The body has been shifted to the mortuary of the Rajgarh community health centre (CHC) for post-mortem. ASI Ramphool of the Rajgarh police station said they received information that a young man had died by suicide near the railway tracks at Dhigavada station. "Following the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family members. The police have started investigating the matter," he said.
Lalit Mohan Gupta, the deceased's friend, said Gagan had been subjected to harassment by his wife and in-laws. "He suffered from mental depression, which drove him to take this extreme step. Gagan's brother, Nirmal, has filed a formal police complaint alleging that Gagan was being constantly instigated to end his life by his wife and in-laws ever since his marriage," he added.
Gupta further said the family had repeatedly tried to reason with Gagan's in-laws regarding this issue, but they remained indifferent. Even Gagan tried to reason with them on multiple occasions, but they paid no heed. The persistent mental harassment compelled Gagan to take the fatal step, he added.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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