ETV Bharat / state

Engineer Dies By Suicide In Alwar; Family Cries Mental Harassment By Wife, In-Laws

Alwar: The body of an engineer who allegedly died by suicide was found near Dhigawara railway station on the Rajgarh-Malakheda route in Rajasthan's Alwar on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Gagan Agarwal, a resident of Motinagara in the district, police said.

His family members and friends alleged that Gagan took the drastic step due to the continued harassment by his wife and in-laws. Based on a complaint filed by the family, an FIR has been registered at the Rajgarh police station.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary of the Rajgarh community health centre (CHC) for post-mortem. ASI Ramphool of the Rajgarh police station said they received information that a young man had died by suicide near the railway tracks at Dhigavada station. "Following the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family members. The police have started investigating the matter," he said.