Engineer Detained At Chennai Airport After GPS Device Is Found In His Luggage
Akash was slated to fly in an Indigo Airlines flight to Mangaluru when during scanning the device was found in his baggage.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
Chennai: An engineer from Karnataka, employed with a private company, was prohibited from boarding a flight to Mangaluru from Chennai International Airport and detained for questioning after a GPS device was found in his luggage.
Akash (33), a resident of Udupi in Karnataka was slated to travel in an Indigo Airlines flight from Chennai to Mangaluru on Wednesday morning. As part of standard security protocol, CISF personnel had been screening the passengers' luggage before allowing them to board their flights.
Akash arrived at the airport to board his flight to Mangaluru. When the security officials scanned his belongings, the equipment indicated the presence of an item in his baggage that is not permitted on board.
Suspicious, the security personnel set Akash's luggage aside and questioned him. Akash claimed that there were no prohibited items in his belongings and stated he works as an engineer for a private company. Nevertheless, acting on their suspicion, the officials conducted a thorough search of his luggage and discovered a GPS device hidden inside. In accordance with aviation security regulations, the officials confiscated the device.
Following this, Akash’s booking for the flight to Mangaluru was cancelled. Security officials handed him over—along with the seized GPS device—to the Chennai Airport police for further investigation.
The police are questioning Akash regarding the GPS device, specifically its intended use and his reasons for attempting to carry it on board the aircraft. It is reported that the investigation is being conducted from various angles, including several aspects.
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