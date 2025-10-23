ETV Bharat / state

Engineer Dead, Five Injured In Explosion At Ludhiana Milk Plant

Ludhiana: An engineer died while five persons sustained injuries in a blast at the Verka milk plant on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road in Punjab's Ludhiana on Thursday, police said.

On Wednesday night, a large steam boiler in the plant exploded during repair work. The Subhas Nagar police station, under whose jurisdiction the plant falls, was immediately informed about the incident.

The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Kunal Jain. The injured people, who were rushed to the DMC hospital for treatment, have been identified as Kulwant Singh, Puneet Kumar, Ajit Singh, Davinder Singh, and Gurtej. Their condition is stated to be serious.

ACP Rajesh Kumar said that a probe is underway to determine the cause of the blast.

The deceased was promoted a few days ago, and his wife also works in the raw material department of the same milk plant. Family members of the deceased alleged that he was called late at night to the plant for repairs and demanded that the person who pressurised him to come be identified.