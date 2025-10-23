Engineer Dead, Five Injured In Explosion At Ludhiana Milk Plant
Published : October 23, 2025 at 12:49 PM IST
Ludhiana: An engineer died while five persons sustained injuries in a blast at the Verka milk plant on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road in Punjab's Ludhiana on Thursday, police said.
On Wednesday night, a large steam boiler in the plant exploded during repair work. The Subhas Nagar police station, under whose jurisdiction the plant falls, was immediately informed about the incident.
The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Kunal Jain. The injured people, who were rushed to the DMC hospital for treatment, have been identified as Kulwant Singh, Puneet Kumar, Ajit Singh, Davinder Singh, and Gurtej. Their condition is stated to be serious.
ACP Rajesh Kumar said that a probe is underway to determine the cause of the blast.
The deceased was promoted a few days ago, and his wife also works in the raw material department of the same milk plant. Family members of the deceased alleged that he was called late at night to the plant for repairs and demanded that the person who pressurised him to come be identified.
As he was in charge of the boiler, he stood closer to it during the repairs. Naturally, he sustained the maximum injury among others, leading to the fatalities.
Diljit Singh, general manager of the plant, said the accident took place around 10 to 11 pm on Wednesday when the trial was being conducted. "The boiler was to be run on Thursday morning, too. Kunal Jain has been working with us for the past many years. A committee has been formed for the investigation of the explosion, and we will fully support the family. This is an accident. No one forced him to come because he was very loyal to his duty. His wife also works in the same milk plant. We are always with the family," he added.
The investigating officer from Sarabha Nagar Police Station, who was at the spot, said, "We are investigating the case. One person has died, while five others are injured. They are undergoing treatment at DMC Hospital in Ludhiana."
However, the family of the deceased said they will not perform the cremation until the entire matter is investigated.
