ETV Bharat / state

Engineer Couple Found Dead In Bengaluru Home, Police Suspect Domestic Dispute

The couple was found dead in their Bengaluru home ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: An engineer couple who had a love marriage a few years ago has been found dead at their rented home under suspicious circumstances in Bengaluru's Rajagopalnagar police station limits.

The deceased have been identified as Sumanth Jain (32) from Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district and Padmavati (29) from Hubballi, north Karnataka.

While Sumanth worked as a civil engineer in Nandini Layout, his wife Padmavati worked as a software engineer in a private company in Whitefield, police said.

Sumanth Jain and Padmavati, who were in love with each other, got married four years ago. They lived in a rented house in Bank Layout, Rajeshwari Nagar near Laggere in Bengaluru.