Engineer Couple Found Dead In Bengaluru Home, Police Suspect Domestic Dispute
While Sumanth worked as a civil engineer in Nandini Layout, his wife, Padmavati, worked as a software engineer in a private company in Whitefield
Published : August 15, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Bengaluru: An engineer couple who had a love marriage a few years ago has been found dead at their rented home under suspicious circumstances in Bengaluru's Rajagopalnagar police station limits.
The deceased have been identified as Sumanth Jain (32) from Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district and Padmavati (29) from Hubballi, north Karnataka.
While Sumanth worked as a civil engineer in Nandini Layout, his wife Padmavati worked as a software engineer in a private company in Whitefield, police said.
Sumanth Jain and Padmavati, who were in love with each other, got married four years ago. They lived in a rented house in Bank Layout, Rajeshwari Nagar near Laggere in Bengaluru.
The bodies of the two were found in the house on Friday afternoon. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and a case for unnatural death has been registered.
According to police, Sumanth Jain may have killed his wife and committed suicide. The exact cause of death is not known. The police have informed the incident to their parents.
According to police, the couple had been fighting since August 13. It is learnt that Padmavati had sent a WhatsApp message to her mother saying, "Mom, I am going to die. Please take the gold ornaments that were given to me during the wedding."
Meanwhile, Sumanth Jain had also sent a message saying, "Take my PF money and my belongings in the house. I am dying. My wife is fighting, saying this house is her house," police sources said.
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