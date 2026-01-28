ETV Bharat / state

Engineer Awarded For Snow Clearance On Republic Day In Kashmir Suspended A Day After For ‘Failure’

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who also holds the PWD portfolio, ordered the suspension of the officers ( IANS )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday suspended five engineers of the Public Works Department (R&B) over alleged delay in snow clearance operations and unauthorized absence from duty. The suspension has triggered a controversy after one of the suspended officers was recently commended for his “excellent performance” during the same snowfall.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who also holds the PWD portfolio, ordered the suspension following heavy snowfall in Kashmir. Those suspended include Noor Din, Assistant Executive Engineer, PW(R&B), Sub-Division Imam Sahib, Shopian; Ramiz Riyaz, Junior Engineer, Mechanical & Hospital, Zainapora Sub-Division; Shabir Ahmad Ganie, Assistant Executive Engineer, Mechanical and Hospital Division Tangmarg; Nasir, Assistant Executive Engineer, Mechanical and Hospital Division Anantnag (Sub-Division II); and Sandeep Vaishnavi, Assistant Engineer (PM Package), Machinery Division, Srinagar.

According to the suspension order issued by the Under Secretary in the PWD, complaints were received from legislators and public delegations from Shopian, Anantnag and other areas, that certain officers have failed to perform their duties efficiently, which resulted in delays in snow clearance, disruption of road connectivity and essential services.

However, the suspension of AEE Noor Din has raised questions as two days earlier, on January 26, 2026, he was awarded an appreciation certificate by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Zainapora for his role in snow clearance operations in Shopian.

In a report submitted to the government, Executive Engineer R&B Zainapora, Jahangir Hakim, gave a clean chit to Noor Din, stating that the officer, along with the technical staff, remained stationed at the office continuously for five days and nights to supervise snow clearance work.

Hakim said that the R&B Division Zainapora cleared 91.53 percent of affected routes by January 24, with full clearance completed by January 25.