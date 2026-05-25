Engineer Arrested In Tirunelveli Over Allegedly Defamatory Video Against Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
According to police, the video was posted in connection with the recent Coimbatore incident involving the sexual assault and murder of a young girl.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
Tirunelveli: A 30-year-old engineer from Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district was arrested on Monday for allegedly posting a video on social media containing abusive and derogatory remarks against Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.
The accused, identified as James from the Munnirpallam area of Tirunelveli, came under police scrutiny after complaints were filed alleging that he uploaded defamatory content targeting the Chief Minister and verbally abused him in a viral video.
According to police, the video was posted in connection with the recent Coimbatore incident involving the sexual assault and murder of a young girl. In the video, James allegedly used obscene language while referring to Chief Minister Vijay.
Following the circulation of the video on social media, the Sub-Inspector of Palayamkottai Police Station took suo motu cognisance of the matter and registered a case against James under four sections of the law.
Police said he has been booked on charges including intentional insult, spreading false information, criminal intimidation, and promoting enmity on grounds such as religion, race, and language.
After being subjected to questioning, James was arrested and produced before a court on Sunday, May 25, before being remanded to judicial custody. James is a computer engineering graduate and has reportedly worked with several companies, including Apple Inc. He is also said to be associated with the DMK.
Police said this is the first arrest made in connection with alleged defamation against Vijay since he took office as Chief Minister. The development comes days after the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Police blocked more than 18 accounts and posts on X for allegedly spreading defamatory content against the Chief Minister.
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