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Engineer Arrested In Tirunelveli Over Allegedly Defamatory Video Against Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Tirunelveli: A 30-year-old engineer from Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district was arrested on Monday for allegedly posting a video on social media containing abusive and derogatory remarks against Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

The accused, identified as James from the Munnirpallam area of Tirunelveli, came under police scrutiny after complaints were filed alleging that he uploaded defamatory content targeting the Chief Minister and verbally abused him in a viral video.

According to police, the video was posted in connection with the recent Coimbatore incident involving the sexual assault and murder of a young girl. In the video, James allegedly used obscene language while referring to Chief Minister Vijay.

Following the circulation of the video on social media, the Sub-Inspector of Palayamkottai Police Station took suo motu cognisance of the matter and registered a case against James under four sections of the law.