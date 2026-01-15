ETV Bharat / state

Engine Fault, Bird Hit, Emergency Landing The Same Day: Three Aviation Incidents Reported At Telangana Airport

Hyderabad: Three separate aviation-related incidents were reported at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, here on Wednesday, involving flights to and from Delhi, Goa, and Abu Dhabi. However, airport officials confirmed that all passengers were safe and no injuries were reported.

Delhi-bound Flight Develops Engine Trouble

According to sources, an Akasha Airlines flight carrying 173 passengers was scheduled to depart for Delhi at 6:20 PM. Soon after reaching the runway, the pilot detected a technical fault in the engine and immediately informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials.

Following safety protocols, the aircraft returned to the bay. Engineering experts inspected the plane and rectified the issue. After clearance, the flight safely departed at 8 PM, officials said.

Goa Flight Hits a Bird While Landing

In another incident, an IndiGo flight from Goa with 211 passengers on board arrived at Shamshabad. While landing, the pilot noticed that the aircraft had struck a bird and informed the Airport Operations Control Center.