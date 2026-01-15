Engine Fault, Bird Hit, Emergency Landing The Same Day: Three Aviation Incidents Reported At Telangana Airport
Airport authorities said that all passengers are safe and no injuries were reported in the three incidents.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Three separate aviation-related incidents were reported at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, here on Wednesday, involving flights to and from Delhi, Goa, and Abu Dhabi. However, airport officials confirmed that all passengers were safe and no injuries were reported.
Delhi-bound Flight Develops Engine Trouble
According to sources, an Akasha Airlines flight carrying 173 passengers was scheduled to depart for Delhi at 6:20 PM. Soon after reaching the runway, the pilot detected a technical fault in the engine and immediately informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials.
Following safety protocols, the aircraft returned to the bay. Engineering experts inspected the plane and rectified the issue. After clearance, the flight safely departed at 8 PM, officials said.
Goa Flight Hits a Bird While Landing
In another incident, an IndiGo flight from Goa with 211 passengers on board arrived at Shamshabad. While landing, the pilot noticed that the aircraft had struck a bird and informed the Airport Operations Control Center.
The aircraft landed safely, after which the airside safety team inspected the runway. Officials confirmed that no bird remains were found on the runway, and operations continued normally.
Abu Dhabi Flight Makes Emergency Landing
In the third incident, an IndiGo flight carrying 182 passengers departed from Abu Dhabi and reached Visakhapatnam at 8:20 AM. However, due to adverse weather conditions, ATC officials at Visakhapatnam did not permit the aircraft to land.
The alert pilot diverted the flight and made an emergency landing at Shamshabad at 9:50 AM, officials said. All passengers were safe.
Airport authorities stated that safety procedures were strictly followed in all three cases, ensuring the well-being of passengers and crew.
Read More: