ED Searches In Nagaland Human Hair Export FEMA Case

New Delhi/Kohima: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted simultaneous searches in Nagaland, Assam and Tamil Nadu as part of a FEMA investigation into alleged illegal financial transactions under the garb of human hair export, officials said. The action was initiated by the Dimapur office of the federal probe agency.

Two premises each in Dimapur and Guwahati and three in Chennai were searched under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). This is the first such action undertaken under the said law by the ED Nagaland office, the officials said.

The investigation pertains to a person named Lima Imsong apart from some others. It was found that a company named Imsong Global Suppliers Co., sole proprietorship of Lima Imsong, received foreign inward remittances on the pretext of export of human hair - an activity which is uncommon and commercially "unviable" in Dimapur.

Despite considerable lapse of time, the said entity failed to submit requisite export documentation such as shipping bills, export invoice copies amongst others to the authorised dealer bank within prescribed timelines, ED officials said.