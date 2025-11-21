ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids In Jharkhand, West Bengal Against Coal Mafia

Gold jewellery and cash seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during coordinated money laundering searches against coal mafia at 40 premises in West Bengal and Jharkhand, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. ( PTI )

Ranchi/Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted a mega search operation in Jharkhand and West Bengal as part of a money laundering probe against the coal mafia in the two neighbouring states, officials said. More than 40 premises are being covered in the raids that were launched around 6 am with almost 100 officials and staff of the federal probe agency participating.

Teams of central security forces provided security to the ED teams, which searched residences and offices apart from toll collection booths and check posts. The action is being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

ED teams also seized some cash and gold jewellery from some locations. In Jharkhand, the agency is covering about 18 locations as part of the investigation related to coal theft and smuggling.