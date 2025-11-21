ED Raids In Jharkhand, West Bengal Against Coal Mafia
In Jharkhand, over 18 locations were covered while in West Bengal about 24 premises in several districts are being covered as part of an investigation.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 3:27 PM IST
Ranchi/Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted a mega search operation in Jharkhand and West Bengal as part of a money laundering probe against the coal mafia in the two neighbouring states, officials said. More than 40 premises are being covered in the raids that were launched around 6 am with almost 100 officials and staff of the federal probe agency participating.
Teams of central security forces provided security to the ED teams, which searched residences and offices apart from toll collection booths and check posts. The action is being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.
ED teams also seized some cash and gold jewellery from some locations. In Jharkhand, the agency is covering about 18 locations as part of the investigation related to coal theft and smuggling.
According to the sources, locations of entities named Anil Goyal, Sanjay Udhyog, L B Singh, and Amar Mandal are being covered. The collective scale of the case involves "significant" coal pilferage and theft, resulting in a massive financial loss to the government worth hundreds of crores of rupees, the officials said.
In West Bengal, about 24 premises in Durgapur, Purulia, Howrah and Kolkata districts are being covered as part of an investigation into alleged illegal mining, transportation and storage of coal, they said. The persons whose premises are being covered include Narendra Kharka, Yudhistar Ghosh, Krishna Murari Kayal, Chinmayi Mondal, Rajkoshore Yadav and others, the officials said.
