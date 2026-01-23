ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Against Luthra Brothers In Goa Nightclub Fire Deaths Case

Panaji/New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted raids in Goa, Delhi and Haryana after it filed a money laundering case against the owners of a Goa-based nightclub where 25 people were killed in a devastating fire in December last year, officials said. About eight to nine premises, including the offices and residential locations of brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra and co-owner Ajay Gupta, located at Kingsway Camp in the national capital, Tatvam Villas in Gurugram (Haryana), apart from that of sarpanch Roshan Redkar and panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar in Goa, are being searched.

Redkar and Bagkar are alleged to have facilitated and issued illegal trade licences and NOCs for the club, as per ED officials. Agency officials are also present at the premises of Surinder Kumar Khosla, a British national believed to be one of the owners of the club, to examine the money laundering angle arising from the illegal conversion of 'khazan' land (salt pan) on which the Birch by Romeo Lane club was located.