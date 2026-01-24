ETV Bharat / state

ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 11.3 Crore In Gujarat Over Probe Into Khair Wood Smuggling

Ahmedabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 14 immovable properties worth Rs 11.3 crore in Godhra town of Gujarat’s Panchmahal district in connection with an alleged khair wood smuggling racket, officials said on Saturday. The properties have been attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said in a statement.

The accused in the case, including Mustaq Adam Tasiya and Mohammed Tahir Hussain, were involved in the illegal cutting of khair trees from wildlife sanctuaries in Tapi, Surat, Valsad, Navsari, Narmada and other districts across Gujarat without permission from forest authorities, it said.

Khair wood comes from Acacia catechu, a deciduous tree valued for its dense, durable timber and high tannin content. It is widely used in traditional medicine, dyeing, and as a source of ‘kattha’ used in paan.