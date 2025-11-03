ETV Bharat / state

ED Attaches Assets Worth Over Rs 3K Crore In Money Laundering Case Against Anil Ambani

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth more than Rs 3,000 crore linked to Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani, his group companies and linked entities as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said on Monday.

The federal probe agency issued four provisional orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on October 31 for attaching the properties, including the 66-year-old Ambani's family home in Pali Hill, Mumbai, apart from other residential and commercial properties of his group companies, they said.

A plot of land belonging to the Reliance Centre on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg in Delhi and multiple other assets of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., certain linked entities in the national capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai and East Godavari have also been attached.

Offices in the 'Nagin Mahal' building at Churchgate in Mumbai, flats in BHA Millenium apartments in Noida and Camus Capri Apartments in Hyderabad are among those provisionally attached by the ED.

According to the sources, the total value of the attached assets is Rs 3,084 crore. There was no immediate response from Ambani or his group on the ED action. The case pertains to alleged diversion and laundering of public funds raised by Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. (RCFL).

During 2017-2019, Yes Bank invested Rs 2,965 crore in RHFL instruments and Rs 2,045 crore in RCFL instruments. These turned into "non-performing" investments by December 2019, with Rs 1,353.50 crore then outstanding for RHFL and Rs 1,984 crore for RCFL, according to the ED.

The agency, according to the officials, said the investigation found that "direct" investment by the erstwhile Reliance Nippon Mutual Fund into Anil Ambani Group financial companies was "not legally possible" due to SEBI's mutual fund conflict of interest framework.