ED Appeal Against Stay On Notice To KIIFB: Kerala HC Reserves Verdict

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday reserved judgement on ED's appeal against the stay on further proceedings in connection with its show cause notice to KIIFB in the Masala Bonds case. A bench of justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan, while reserving its decision on the appeal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asked the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) why it could not just reply to the show cause notice.

"When a statutory authority is there, why should we examine all this. What was the problem in filing a reply and waiting for the decision of the adjudicating authority? They have not said you (KIIFB) have committed an offence. They are asking why proceedings should not be initiated against you," the bench said.

The court also asked the ED how it "pre-decided" and arrived at a penalty amount at the stage of show cause notice when no adjudication has taken place. The bench was referring to the amount of Rs 466.91 crore mentioned in the show cause notice.

The notice pertains to the alleged contravention of FEMA provisions and the RBI master direction by KIIFB and its authorities, amounting to Rs 466.91 crore. Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, appearing for ED, clarified that the show cause notice does not quantify any amount and only asks why proceedings should not be initiated in respect of a complaint that claims that there was a preliminary violation of FEMA provisions to the tune of Rs 467 crore.

The posers from the bench came during the hearing of ED's appeal, filed through advocate Jaishankar V Nair, against a single judge order of December 16 staying for three months all further proceedings pursuant to the show cause notice.

In its appeal, the agency has contended that KIIFB's petition was "premature and not maintainable", as the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) provides a complete adjudicatory and appellate framework, and "objections regarding jurisdiction, factual disputes, or interpretation of RBI directions must be raised before the Adjudicating Authority".

"However, on a total wrong appreciation of law and facts an interim order was passed by the single judge," the ED claimed in its plea.