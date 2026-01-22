Endangered White Rumped Vulture Rescued After 400 Km Flight
The bird had come from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve to Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra
Published : January 22, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Dhamtari: A sick vulture that had flown in from Maharashtra has been rescued and treated at Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve. The critically endangered white rumped vulture had come from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra that is located 400 km away.
The vulture had a micro transmitter and a Global Positioning System (GPS) fitted on its back.
Deputy Director of Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, Varun Jain, stated that during patrolling in the Kandsar Beat of the Indagaon (Buffer) Range, a vulture was found in ill health on Tuesday and was successfully rescued.
Patrol worker Radheshyam Yadav immediately informed Range Officer Sushil Kumar Sagar upon seeing the vulture in a sick state. Sagar arrived at the scene and initiated the rescue operation. The vulture's condition was likely due to dehydration or illness that made it unable to fly. It was sitting with its neck bent.
Jain further stated that Bilaspur-based vulture expert Abhijeet Sharma instructed the team at Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve on the telephone to safely rescue the vulture. The bird was provided with water and artificial feed.
Beat guard Ramakrishna Sahu safely transported it to Gariaband, where doctors Jadia and Richa from Jungle Safari transferred it to the rescue cage. It is now being transported to Jungle Safari in Naya Raipur. After treatment, the vulture will be released back into a safe habitat.
The Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve is 70 % mountainous forest area. The presence of vultures has been previously recorded in the Odh-Amamora hills. The Indagaon Range and Jungle Safari teams played a significant role in the rescue operation of the vulture.
The white-rumped vulture (Gyps bengalensis) is an Old World vulture native to South and Southeast Asia that has been listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List since 2000 because its population has severely declined.
These vultures are known to die of kidney failure caused by diclonefac poisoning.
In the 1980s, its global population was estimated at several million individuals, and it was thought to be ‘the most abundant large bird of prey’ across the world. But by 2021, its numbers came down to an estimated less than 6,000 mature individuals.
It is closely related to the European griffon vulture (Gyps fulvus). At one time, it was believed to be closer to the white-backed vulture of Africa and was known as the oriental white-backed vulture.
