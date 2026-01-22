ETV Bharat / state

Endangered White Rumped Vulture Rescued After 400 Km Flight

Dhamtari: A sick vulture that had flown in from Maharashtra has been rescued and treated at Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve. The critically endangered white rumped vulture had come from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra that is located 400 km away.

The vulture had a micro transmitter and a Global Positioning System (GPS) fitted on its back.

Deputy Director of Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, Varun Jain, stated that during patrolling in the Kandsar Beat of the Indagaon (Buffer) Range, a vulture was found in ill health on Tuesday and was successfully rescued.

Patrol worker Radheshyam Yadav immediately informed Range Officer Sushil Kumar Sagar upon seeing the vulture in a sick state. Sagar arrived at the scene and initiated the rescue operation. The vulture's condition was likely due to dehydration or illness that made it unable to fly. It was sitting with its neck bent.

Jain further stated that Bilaspur-based vulture expert Abhijeet Sharma instructed the team at Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve on the telephone to safely rescue the vulture. The bird was provided with water and artificial feed.

Beat guard Ramakrishna Sahu safely transported it to Gariaband, where doctors Jadia and Richa from Jungle Safari transferred it to the rescue cage. It is now being transported to Jungle Safari in Naya Raipur. After treatment, the vulture will be released back into a safe habitat.