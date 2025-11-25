Endangered Musk Deer Spotted In West Bengal After 70 Years
Musk deer, classified as Endangered on ICUN Red List, was last spotted in Darjeeling's Singalila National Park in 1955.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST
Kalimpong: For the first time in nearly seven decades, the endangered musk deer has been spotted in West Bengal.
A trap camera installed by the forest department in the Neora Valley National Park at an altitude of 3,112 metres above sea level has captured photographic evidence of the musk deer roaming around at night. The musk deer was last seen in Darjeeling's Singalila National Park in 1955.
The photographic evidence, which confirms the existence of this species in the Hills, has left forest department officials excited.
North Bengal Chief Forest Officer (Wildlife) Bhaskar JV said, "A two-year survey conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India found presence of musk deer in the forests of Neora Valley. Following the survey, around 50 trap cameras were installed in different places in the hills, where images of the endangered musk deer surfaced. This is a very good news for us. We already keep a close watch on the reserved forests and with this discovery, surveillance will be further enhanced."
According to the forest department, the Wildlife Institute of India conducted a survey in the forests of Neora Valley for the Red Panda census in 2023-24. During that survey, a trap camera installed on December 17, 2024, captured images of musk deer. After the survey ended, the camera footage was reviewed and presence of musk deer was confirmed.
Currently, four types of musk deer are found in India. They are Black Musk Deer, Himalayan Musk Deer, Alpine Musk Deer and Kashmir Musk Deer.
They are classified as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (ICUN) Red List. Poachers always keep an eye on them for their prized musk glands used in traditional medicine and perfumery. Musk deer are usually seen in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.
Forest department officials said sighting of musk deer in West Bengal after 70 years is undoubtedly a big deal. Research has been launched to find out the species and other details of musk deer that was captured on a trap camera in Neora Valley.
The male deer possesses a musk gland specialised for production of musk, which is the most valuable scented animal products and it highly expensive. The musk fragrance is very strong and long-lasting.
Neora Valley National Park, spread over an area of 168 square kilometres in the Himalayas, is the most endowed biological zones. So far, around 138 species of animals have been found here. Among them, there are several endangered species. Earlier, animals including Red Panda and Royal Bengal Tiger have been captured in the trap cameras of Neora Valley.
