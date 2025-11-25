ETV Bharat / state

Endangered Musk Deer Spotted In West Bengal After 70 Years

Kalimpong: For the first time in nearly seven decades, the endangered musk deer has been spotted in West Bengal.

A trap camera installed by the forest department in the Neora Valley National Park at an altitude of 3,112 metres above sea level has captured photographic evidence of the musk deer roaming around at night. The musk deer was last seen in Darjeeling's Singalila National Park in 1955.

Photographic evidence confirms presence of musk deer (Forest Department)

The photographic evidence, which confirms the existence of this species in the Hills, has left forest department officials excited.

North Bengal Chief Forest Officer (Wildlife) Bhaskar JV said, "A two-year survey conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India found presence of musk deer in the forests of Neora Valley. Following the survey, around 50 trap cameras were installed in different places in the hills, where images of the endangered musk deer surfaced. This is a very good news for us. We already keep a close watch on the reserved forests and with this discovery, surveillance will be further enhanced."