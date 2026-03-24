ETV Bharat / state

Senior Maoist Commander Papa Rao Set To Surrender; Chhattisgarh 'Free of Armed Naxalism by March 31', Says Minister

Kawardha/Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): In a major development in the fight against Left Wing Extremism Papa Rao aka Sunnam Chandraiah is set to surrender along with more than a dozen associates, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Kawardha, Sharma said Papa Rao’s surrender would mark a decisive milestone in the State’s long-running anti-Naxal operations. "Once Papa Rao lays down arms, it can be stated technically and clearly that no Naxal operative of that senior rank or even lower remains active within Chhattisgarh," he said.

Papa Rao aka Sunnam Chandraiah, active for nearly 25 years, has been a key figure in the Maoist movement and was associated with the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, considered one of the strongest formations of the outlawed outfit. The committee has been responsible for coordinating Maoist activities across the Bastar division and adjoining regions.

Papa Rao, who serves as a West Bastar Division Commander, is expected to surrender before the Bijapur Superintendent of Police along with an estimated 12 to 17 associates. A reward of ₹25 lakh has been announced for information leading to his capture.

Officials said Papa Rao had masterminded several deadly attacks on security forces over the past two decades, including the 2010 Tadmetla ambush in the then Dantewada district (now Sukma), in which 76 security personnel were killed. A reward of ₹25 lakh had been announced for his capture.

"His mindset has now changed. I have personally spoken to him, and it is clear that he is willing to surrender," the minister said, adding that the senior Maoist would surrender in the Bastar region along with his team members.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, asserted that Pap Rao's rehabilitation would effectively signal the end of armed Maoist presence in the state. "With this surrender, Naxal presence within Chhattisgarh's territory will come to an end. The state will be free from armed Naxalism by March 31, 2026,'' he said.