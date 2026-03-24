Senior Maoist Commander Papa Rao Set To Surrender; Chhattisgarh 'Free of Armed Naxalism by March 31', Says Minister
Papa Rao aka Sunnam Chandraiah, active for nearly 25 years, is expected to surrender before the Bijapur SP along with an estimated 17 associates.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Kawardha/Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): In a major development in the fight against Left Wing Extremism Papa Rao aka Sunnam Chandraiah is set to surrender along with more than a dozen associates, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters in Kawardha, Sharma said Papa Rao’s surrender would mark a decisive milestone in the State’s long-running anti-Naxal operations. "Once Papa Rao lays down arms, it can be stated technically and clearly that no Naxal operative of that senior rank or even lower remains active within Chhattisgarh," he said.
Papa Rao aka Sunnam Chandraiah, active for nearly 25 years, has been a key figure in the Maoist movement and was associated with the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, considered one of the strongest formations of the outlawed outfit. The committee has been responsible for coordinating Maoist activities across the Bastar division and adjoining regions.
Papa Rao, who serves as a West Bastar Division Commander, is expected to surrender before the Bijapur Superintendent of Police along with an estimated 12 to 17 associates. A reward of ₹25 lakh has been announced for information leading to his capture.
Officials said Papa Rao had masterminded several deadly attacks on security forces over the past two decades, including the 2010 Tadmetla ambush in the then Dantewada district (now Sukma), in which 76 security personnel were killed. A reward of ₹25 lakh had been announced for his capture.
"His mindset has now changed. I have personally spoken to him, and it is clear that he is willing to surrender," the minister said, adding that the senior Maoist would surrender in the Bastar region along with his team members.
The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, asserted that Pap Rao's rehabilitation would effectively signal the end of armed Maoist presence in the state. "With this surrender, Naxal presence within Chhattisgarh's territory will come to an end. The state will be free from armed Naxalism by March 31, 2026,'' he said.
Sharma added that more surrenders are expected in the coming days as part of ongoing rehabilitation and outreach efforts. He noted that Maoist members at party and area committee levels have largely given up armed activities. ''They have laid down their arms and uniforms and settled down,'' he said.
According to the minister, only a few Maoists linked to Chhattisgarh remain active outside the State, particularly in parts of Maharashtra and Telangana. Efforts are underway to facilitate their surrender as well.
The reported move comes at a critical juncture, with security agencies stepping up operations ahead of the March 31, 2026 deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate Maoist activity in the Bastar region. Officials say the long-running insurgency is now in its final phase, with only 30–40 armed cadres believed to be active in the forests of the Dandakaranya belt.
Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P said coordinated efforts by police, central forces and the state administration have significantly weakened the insurgent structure. “The deadline is near, and the government and security forces are moving a step ahead in the fight against Maoism,” he stated, urging remaining cadres to surrender and rejoin the mainstream or face strict action.
Senior Maoist figures including Chandra Kachlam and Rupi are also believed to be active in the region, with authorities attempting to persuade them to lay down arms.
(With PTI inputs)