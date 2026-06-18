ETV Bharat / state

1349 Encroachments Removed From No-Man's Land On Indo-Nepal Border Along Bihar

Patna: The Bihar government, in coordination with central agencies, has removed 1349 encroachments out of 1359 identified on the no-man’s land at the Indo-Nepal border. It has also removed 879 out of 996 identified encroachments in the 0–15 km belt along the border.

The figures came to light at a high-level review meeting on critical security, administrative and economic issues related to the India–Nepal border chaired by state chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit on Thursday. It discussed international border security, encroachment removal, strengthening of border outposts of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and other issues.

Bihar director general of police (DGP) Vinay Kumar and representatives from SSB, other agencies, and stakeholders were present at the meeting.

“All reports of encroachments and their removal should be independently verified and the remaining ones should be removed at the earliest. No new encroachments should be allowed to come up in future,” Pratyaya said.

Of the 1751 km Indo-Nepal border, the total length along Bihar is 735 km. The border passes along seven districts namely West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj.

The removal of encroachments along the Indo-Nepal border started in May this year. The 10 remaining encroachments in the no-man’s land are located along East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Kishanganj.

The meeting also reviewed the issue of forest clearance for infrastructure development at 29 SSB border outposts located within the Valmiki National Park and Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in the West Champaran district along the border.

According to the department of environment, forest and climate change, 17 of these border outposts are located within the core zone of the national park and tiger reserve, while the remaining 12 are in the buffer zone.