1349 Encroachments Removed From No-Man's Land On Indo-Nepal Border Along Bihar
Bihar shares 735 km border with Nepal, spanning West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj.
By Dev Raj
Published : June 18, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government, in coordination with central agencies, has removed 1349 encroachments out of 1359 identified on the no-man’s land at the Indo-Nepal border. It has also removed 879 out of 996 identified encroachments in the 0–15 km belt along the border.
The figures came to light at a high-level review meeting on critical security, administrative and economic issues related to the India–Nepal border chaired by state chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit on Thursday. It discussed international border security, encroachment removal, strengthening of border outposts of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and other issues.
Bihar director general of police (DGP) Vinay Kumar and representatives from SSB, other agencies, and stakeholders were present at the meeting.
“All reports of encroachments and their removal should be independently verified and the remaining ones should be removed at the earliest. No new encroachments should be allowed to come up in future,” Pratyaya said.
Of the 1751 km Indo-Nepal border, the total length along Bihar is 735 km. The border passes along seven districts namely West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj.
The removal of encroachments along the Indo-Nepal border started in May this year. The 10 remaining encroachments in the no-man’s land are located along East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Kishanganj.
The meeting also reviewed the issue of forest clearance for infrastructure development at 29 SSB border outposts located within the Valmiki National Park and Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in the West Champaran district along the border.
According to the department of environment, forest and climate change, 17 of these border outposts are located within the core zone of the national park and tiger reserve, while the remaining 12 are in the buffer zone.
It was decided that the SSB and forest officers will hold mandatory meetings twice every month and construction activities will remain restricted to areas covered under the approved forest clearances, and the SSB will ensure regular patrolling within the VTR.
Meanwhile, the concerned district administrations and the SSB are conducting intensive inspections of commercial establishments in border districts from the security aspect. Several hundred such institutions and facilities have been examined across the seven districts along the Indo-Nepal border.
“During these inspections, 28 establishments in Sitamarhi, 21 in Kishanganj, nine in West Champaran, six each in Madhubani and Supaul, and five each in Araria and East Champaran were found suspicious. Further action is being taken against them,” an officer who attended the meeting said.
Investigations in Araria district have revealed serious financial irregularities and cases involving foreign investments in several institutions and business firms. They have been referred to the director or income tax (investigation) in Bihar for further enquiry.
The meeting also discussed the issue of ‘mule accounts’ used in cybercrime. Since the involvement of bank employees is often detected in their operation, all bank personnel in the border districts have been directed to undergo police verification in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.
“The Bihar finance department has directed 1292 bank branches located in border areas to install counterfeit currency detection machines. They have been installed at 1259 branches so far,” Pratyaya said.
The chief secretary directed all district magistrates, superintendents of police, and security agencies to ensure coordinated implementation of the instructions so that anti-national and anti-social elements could be effectively prevented from carrying out their activities.
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