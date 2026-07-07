ETV Bharat / state

Encroachers From Arunachal Fire On Forest Personnel In Assam's Behali Wildlife Sanctuary

Tezpur: Serious allegations of illegal encroachment, large-scale tree felling and firing on forest personnel have surfaced from the Behali Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Sonitpur. A video of the firing incident has gone viral on social media.

According to residents, miscreants entering from the Arunachal side have been illegally cutting trees inside the sanctuary, destroying forest cover and encroaching upon protected land for agricultural activities. When a forest department personnel tried to stop them on Monday, the encroachers reportedly fired around 16 rounds.

Tezpur MP Ranjit Dutta visited the site on Tuesday with Biswanath deputy commissioner Karabi Saikia Karan, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajagaron Basumatary and senior forest department officials.

"We visited Dekal and Radhachu camp, where lots of trees were felled. Divisional Forest Officer informed us about the incident. We will collect information from SSP, the forest department, and the circle officer to prepare a report and submit it," Saikia said.

Locals alleged that large tracts of sanctuary land, particularly in the Naharjan and Chauldhowa areas, have been illegally occupied and converted into agricultural fields for crops such as colocasia (taro) and oil palm. Such activities are shrinking the natural habitat of wildlife and threatening the sanctuary's biodiversity.