Encroachers From Arunachal Fire On Forest Personnel In Assam's Behali Wildlife Sanctuary
Locals alleged that large tracts of the sanctuary land, particularly in the Naharjan and Chauldhowa areas, have been illegally occupied and converted into agricultural fields.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Tezpur: Serious allegations of illegal encroachment, large-scale tree felling and firing on forest personnel have surfaced from the Behali Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Sonitpur. A video of the firing incident has gone viral on social media.
According to residents, miscreants entering from the Arunachal side have been illegally cutting trees inside the sanctuary, destroying forest cover and encroaching upon protected land for agricultural activities. When a forest department personnel tried to stop them on Monday, the encroachers reportedly fired around 16 rounds.
Tezpur MP Ranjit Dutta visited the site on Tuesday with Biswanath deputy commissioner Karabi Saikia Karan, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajagaron Basumatary and senior forest department officials.
"We visited Dekal and Radhachu camp, where lots of trees were felled. Divisional Forest Officer informed us about the incident. We will collect information from SSP, the forest department, and the circle officer to prepare a report and submit it," Saikia said.
Locals alleged that large tracts of sanctuary land, particularly in the Naharjan and Chauldhowa areas, have been illegally occupied and converted into agricultural fields for crops such as colocasia (taro) and oil palm. Such activities are shrinking the natural habitat of wildlife and threatening the sanctuary's biodiversity.
They further said several trees planted under conservation initiatives by the 134 Eco Task Force were uprooted overnight using JCB excavators, and later, houses were constructed on the cleared land.
Locals also claimed that the failure of the administration to take effective action against illegal encroachment and destruction of forest over the years has allowed such activities to continue unchecked. Although Behali has been declared a wildlife sanctuary, conservation efforts are affected by the unresolved Assam–Arunachal boundary issues.
They urged the state government and the forest department to conduct an immediate and impartial investigation into the allegations, initiate strict action against those found responsible, and implement permanent measures to protect the land, forests and biodiversity of the sanctuary.
[With inputs from Pranab Kumar Das in Tezpur]
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