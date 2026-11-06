ETV Bharat / state

3 Criminals Killed In Police Encounter In Bihar's Patna

Police at the encounter site ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Three alleged criminals were killed in an encounter with police near the River Ganga in Sherpur, under the Maner police station area of Patna district, early Friday. Maner Station House Officer (SHO) Rajnish Kumar sustained a bullet injury to his left hand during the exchange of fire.

The Maner encounter took place during a joint operation by the Patna Special Task Force (STF) and Patna Police. The three injured suspects were taken to hospital, where they were declared dead. The SHO was also shifted to Patna for treatment.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartik Kumar Sharma said police teams were conducting operations for crime prevention when they received information about criminals allegedly planning a major incident in Sherpur. Sharma said, “Police were preparing for operations as part of crime prevention. During this, the STF and the district police force were conducting operations in different areas. We received information that some criminals, who had a previous criminal history, had arrived here and were planning to carry out a major incident in Sherpur.” Police at the encounter site (ETV Bharat) He said the suspects opened fire when the police team reached the location, and the SHO was injured in the retaliation. “When the police team reached this place, the criminals started firing. They were firing rapidly. During this, the Maner SHO and his team got out of their vehicle and retaliated. A bullet grazed the Maner SHO and passed through his uniform. The criminals also fired at other personnel,” he said.