Encounter In Patna: Injured Criminal Dies During Treatment, Two Policemen Wounded
A criminal injured in a police encounter in Patna died during treatment, while two police personnel sustained gunshot injuries.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Police has made a major revelation in connection with the Masaurhi encounter case in Patna. According to police, the accused Mohammad Haider, who was injured in retaliatory firing during the operation on Friday night, died while undergoing treatment at Paras Hospital in Patna.
Eastern City Superintendent of Police (SP) Parichay Kumar said the case was related to an attempt to abduct and rob a youth on the pretext of purchasing a mobile phone through an online app.
According to police, a group of youths lured a person to an area near Manichak village for a mobile phone transaction and then attempted to rob him of his mobile handset and cash. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.
"Two police officers were injured during the encounter. One criminal was also injured and later died. The case was related to the purchase and sale of a mobile phone through an app and an attempt to loot money," SP Parichay Kumar said.
Police Officers Injured, Accused Dies In Retaliatory Firing
During the encounter, the accused allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on the police team. Additional SHO Rahul Kumar of Masaurhi police station sustained a bullet injury to his thigh, while Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjay Kumar was shot in the hand.
Both injured officers are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Patna and are reported to be out of danger.
Police returned fire during the gunfight, injuring Mohammad Haider. He was initially taken to Punpun Primary Health Centre before being referred to PMCH, Max Hospital and later Paras Hospital for advanced treatment.
He succumbed to his injuries late Friday night. Police confirmed his identity as Mohammad Haider.
Six Accused Identified
Police said all six accused involved in the incident have been identified. Raids are being conducted at multiple locations to apprehend the remaining suspects.
The district police have intensified search operations across the area. SP Parichay Kumar said strict action would be taken against all those involved and assured that efforts were underway to ensure such incidents are not repeated.
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