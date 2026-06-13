ETV Bharat / state

Encounter In Patna: Injured Criminal Dies During Treatment, Two Policemen Wounded

Two police officers were injured during the exchange of fire, while one of the accused later died during treatment. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Bihar Police has made a major revelation in connection with the Masaurhi encounter case in Patna. According to police, the accused Mohammad Haider, who was injured in retaliatory firing during the operation on Friday night, died while undergoing treatment at Paras Hospital in Patna.

Eastern City Superintendent of Police (SP) Parichay Kumar said the case was related to an attempt to abduct and rob a youth on the pretext of purchasing a mobile phone through an online app.

According to police, a group of youths lured a person to an area near Manichak village for a mobile phone transaction and then attempted to rob him of his mobile handset and cash. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

"Two police officers were injured during the encounter. One criminal was also injured and later died. The case was related to the purchase and sale of a mobile phone through an app and an attempt to loot money," SP Parichay Kumar said.

Police Officers Injured, Accused Dies In Retaliatory Firing

During the encounter, the accused allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on the police team. Additional SHO Rahul Kumar of Masaurhi police station sustained a bullet injury to his thigh, while Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjay Kumar was shot in the hand.