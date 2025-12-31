Naxalite Carrying Reward Of Rs 50,000 Killed In Encounter In Bihar's Begusarai
Dayanand Malakar was killed in an encounter in Nonpur village by a team of police and STF.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 10:00 PM IST
Begusarai: A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was killed in an encounter with police and the Special Task Force (STF) at Bihar's Begusarai.
Police said the slain Naxalite, Dayanand Malakar, had been on the run for a long time. A police officer said a team of police and STF, based on reliable inputs, laid a siege around the house of Malakar at Nonpur village in Begusarai. As the teams warned Malakar and asked him to surrender, he opened fire.
The teams retaliated and during the gunfight the ensued, Malakar was killed on the spot.
Begusarai SP Maneesh stated Malakar was involved in several Naxalite activities and several cases were registered against him including those under Arms Act.
On December 19, Chhattisgarh Police killed a Naxalite, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh, in an encounter between security personnel and the ultras in Bijapur district.
A gunfight broke out in the dense forest area of the Indravati region under the Bhairamgarh police station when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched a search operation following a tipoff about the presence of Naxal cadres in the area, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandrakant Govarna said.
Following the intermittent exchange of fire, the body of a Naxalite, along with one .303 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, and explosive materials, was recovered from the encounter site, he said.
He identified the killed as Fagnu Madvi (35), who was active as a member of the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.
Also Read
Naxalite With Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter