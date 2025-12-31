ETV Bharat / state

Naxalite Carrying Reward Of Rs 50,000 Killed In Encounter In Bihar's Begusarai

Begusarai: A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was killed in an encounter with police and the Special Task Force (STF) at Bihar's Begusarai.

Police said the slain Naxalite, Dayanand Malakar, had been on the run for a long time. A police officer said a team of police and STF, based on reliable inputs, laid a siege around the house of Malakar at Nonpur village in Begusarai. As the teams warned Malakar and asked him to surrender, he opened fire.

The teams retaliated and during the gunfight the ensued, Malakar was killed on the spot.

Begusarai SP Maneesh stated Malakar was involved in several Naxalite activities and several cases were registered against him including those under Arms Act.