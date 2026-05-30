Jammu Kashmir: Rajouri Search Operation To Trace Terrorists Enters Day 8
The cordon and searches for holed up terrorists continued in Gambhir Muglan area of the border district on the eighth day today.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
Rajouri: The cordon and search operation to track down terrorists in the forest area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir continued for the eighth day on Saturday.
Last Saturday, an exchange of fire was reported from the forest area of Ghambhir Mughla in the border district.
Earlier, the Army said that they had launched 'Operation Sherawali', which was started with the joint teams of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF after the initial tip-off that two to three heavily armed terrorists were hiding in the area.
Last Saturday, the Army also posted a message on social media about the presence of terrorists. Following intelligence reports, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, which was followed by intermittent gunfire. The operation intensified as the officials stated that the dense forest cover remained a challenge.
According to the Army's White Knight Corps, contact was first established with the terrorists Saturday morning, after which surveillance and search efforts were intensified in the area.
In a post on X earlier, the Army said, "At around 11:30 AM, contact was established with terrorists in the general area of Ghambhir Mughla, Rajouri, during an intelligence-based operation conducted along with police and CRPF. Troops responded swiftly with calibrated action. Firefight ensued, and a cordon has been effectively established.”
Security forces have maintained a state of high alert while many senior officers visited the place and reviewed the operations. Officials said that due to the dense forest, the operation remains a challenge for security forces who have pressed into service helicopters, snipers, dogs, and drones, and the entire area has been cordoned off to restrict the movement of people.
On Monday (May 25), heavy firing and blasts were heard in the area. Residents said that the blast sound was heard several kilometres away, which has created an atmosphere of fear in adjacent villages as well. A hideout, which was constructed among bushes and trees and contained food supplies and other material, was also busted in the area.
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