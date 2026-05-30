ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir: Rajouri Search Operation To Trace Terrorists Enters Day 8

Security forces stand guard during an encounter with the terrorists at Gambhir Muglan, in Rajouri. ( ANI photo )

Rajouri: The cordon and search operation to track down terrorists in the forest area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir continued for the eighth day on Saturday.

Last Saturday, an exchange of fire was reported from the forest area of ​​Ghambhir Mughla in the border district.

Earlier, the Army said that they had launched 'Operation Sherawali', which was started with the joint teams of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF after the initial tip-off that two to three heavily armed terrorists were hiding in the area.

Last Saturday, the Army also posted a message on social media about the presence of terrorists. Following intelligence reports, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, which was followed by intermittent gunfire. The operation intensified as the officials stated that the dense forest cover remained a challenge.

According to the Army's White Knight Corps, contact was first established with the terrorists Saturday morning, after which surveillance and search efforts were intensified in the area.