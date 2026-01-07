ETV Bharat / state

Encounter Breaks Out In Billawar Area Of Kathua In Jammu

Jammu: An encounter broken out between the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and terrorists in Kamadh Nallah of Billawar area of district Kathua on Wednesday.



Officials told ETV Bharat that after receiving input of presence of terrorists in the area, SOG had launched a search operation on Tuesday and was able to establish a contact with the terrorists on Wednesday. Giving details, IGP Jammu posted on X, "Despite darkness, thick vegetation and treacherous terrain, SOG relentlessly engaging the terrorists. Teams of CRPF are also participating in the Joint operation."

News agency PTI said, according to sources, at around 4 pm, one terrorist was sighted by locals at Kamad Nallah under the Billawar police station area. It could be the same terrorist who was spotted on Wednesday morning at Dhannu Parole, the news agency further reported citing sources.