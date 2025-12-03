ETV Bharat / state

Seven Naxalites Killed In Encounter Underway In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: As many as seven Naxalites have been killed so far in an encounter underway in Gangalur of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh. Two security personnel have also been killed in the encounter while one sustained injuries, said police.

Police said the operation is underway in the West Bastar Division, bordering Bijapur and Dantewada districts. "So far, the bodies of seven Maoist cadres have been recovered. SLR, .303 rifles, and other weapons and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site," said a police officer.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav, stated a search operation was started by a joint team of DRG, Dantewada-Bijapur, STF, CoBRA, and CRPF personnel in the West Bastar Division, on the border of Bijapur and Dantewada at 9 am on Monday. During the operation, intermittent firing took place between the team and Naxalites and the encounter is still on.

Bastar Range IG Sundarraj Pattalingam stated that the bodies of seven Maoist cadres have been recovered from the encounter site so far. "SLR, .303 rifles, and other weapons and ammunition have also been seized from the encounter site. The bodies of the Maoists are yet to be identified," he said. The IG said limited details on the operation are available as of now.

Police said the DRG personnel injured in the encounter has been identified as Somdev Yadav of the DRG unit at Bijapur. "He was administered first aid and is out of danger," said an officer. The SP said additional reinforcement has been sent to the encounter site. "The area has been cordoned off and search is on," he said.