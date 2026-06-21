ETV Bharat / state

PLFI Top Commander Injured In Police Encounter In Jharkhand, Arrested Along With Six Others

Ranchi/Khunti: Jharkhand's Khunti Police have arrested a top commander of the banner People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a group of the Maoists, and half a dozen other members following an encounter with the militants in the Tilmi forest under the Jariagarh police station area, police said on Sunday.

Shravan Das, the PLFI commander, was injured during the exchange of fire that took place between the police and PLFI militants.

Acting on a tip-off about PLFI militants having gathered in the Tilmi forest to execute a major plot, the Jariagarh and Karra police teams launched a joint raid. As soon as the police team reached the forest, the militants opened fire on them and in retaliatory firing by the police, Das was injured.

SP Rishabh Garg said four pistols, several country-made guns and over a dozen live cartridges were recovered from the arrested militants. Additionally, several incriminating documents were found at the scene, he said.