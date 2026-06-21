PLFI Top Commander Injured In Police Encounter In Jharkhand, Arrested Along With Six Others
SP Rishabh Garg said four pistols, several country-made guns and live cartridges were recovered from the arrested militants and search operations are still underway.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
Ranchi/Khunti: Jharkhand's Khunti Police have arrested a top commander of the banner People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a group of the Maoists, and half a dozen other members following an encounter with the militants in the Tilmi forest under the Jariagarh police station area, police said on Sunday.
Shravan Das, the PLFI commander, was injured during the exchange of fire that took place between the police and PLFI militants.
Acting on a tip-off about PLFI militants having gathered in the Tilmi forest to execute a major plot, the Jariagarh and Karra police teams launched a joint raid. As soon as the police team reached the forest, the militants opened fire on them and in retaliatory firing by the police, Das was injured.
SP Rishabh Garg said four pistols, several country-made guns and over a dozen live cartridges were recovered from the arrested militants. Additionally, several incriminating documents were found at the scene, he said.
"The most significant recovery is a diary containing the mobile numbers of various local contractors and details regarding planned criminal activities. The police believe this diary will prove crucial in dismantling the organisation's network. Preparations are underway to refer the injured commander, Shravan Das, to RIMS for advanced medical treatment following initial first aid," Garg said.
The SP noted that Das had become a terror in the Torpa and Karra areas and faces multiple serious charges, including firing at a railway construction site, arson, and extortion. He had long been on the police's wanted list and is also charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Currently, police are conducting a search operation in the forest to apprehend other individuals linked to the gang.
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