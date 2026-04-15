Encounter Between Maoists And Security Forces In Jharkhand's Saranda
While a CoBRA jawan has been injured in the gunfight, no confirmation on casualties from both sides has been issued yet.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Ranchi: An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites in Saranda forest area under Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday.
According to reports, the Naxalites and personnel of CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Jharkhand Jaguars and district police came face to face during a search operation. As the Naxalites opened fire, the security forces retaliated. An officer said a personnel of CoBRA was injured in the encounter.
Reports said the encounter involves a squad led by wanted Maoist, Misir Besra. According to information received from police headquarters, a search operation had been underway in Saranda for the last several days to locate Naxalites.
Reports said several Naxalites were reportedly injured or killed in the exchange of fire, although no bodies have yet been recovered. Intermittent exchange of fire is still on from both sides. “As soon as they saw the security forces, the Maoist squad opened fire—a move met with a strong and immediate response from the security forces. There are reports that several Naxals were killed in the exchange of fire, although no bodies have been recovered so far,” said a police official requesting anonymity.
According to police, a handful of Maoists, who are still left in Sarnada Forests of West Singhbhum, have now shifted to mobile camps to avoid being detected by security forces. To prevent police from reaching the bunkers, a strong network of spike holes and IEDs have been laid around it.
In January this year, senior leader of the banned CPI (Maoist) and its Central Committee member Anal alias Patriam Manjhi alias Toofan Da was among 15 Maoists killed during a special operation in the Saranda forest area.
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