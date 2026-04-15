ETV Bharat / state

Encounter Between Maoists And Security Forces In Jharkhand's Saranda

Ranchi: An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites in Saranda forest area under Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Naxalites and personnel of CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Jharkhand Jaguars and district police came face to face during a search operation. As the Naxalites opened fire, the security forces retaliated. An officer said a personnel of CoBRA was injured in the encounter.

Reports said the encounter involves a squad led by wanted Maoist, Misir Besra. According to information received from police headquarters, a search operation had been underway in Saranda for the last several days to locate Naxalites.