ETV Bharat / state

Encounter In Jharkhand Forests Raises Fresh Questions Over 'Maoist-Free' Claims

Chaibasa: An early morning encounter between Maoists and security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has reignited concerns over the continued presence of Left-wing extremism, even as the Union government maintains that several states have achieved 'Maoist-free' status.

The exchange of fire took place on Wednesday in the dense forest of the Tonto police station area, when personnel of the CoBRA (CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) 209 battalion were conducting a large-scale search operation in the Rutugutu area. According to officials, the forces had been carrying out combing operations for the last two days in areas under Goilkera police station limits, including Boroi and Toonbeda.

At around 4:30 AM, as the security team advanced deeper into the forest, Maoists reportedly opened fire at them. The forces retaliated, leading to a prolonged gunfight that continued for several hours.

West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Amit Renu confirmed the encounter and stated that a massive search operation is currently underway. The area has been cordoned off, and additional security personnel have been deployed to prevent any escape by the insurgents, the official said.