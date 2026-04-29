Encounter In Jharkhand Forests Raises Fresh Questions Over 'Maoist-Free' Claims
The exchange of fire took place in the dense forest of the Tonto, where personnel of CoBRA 209 battalion were carrying out a search operation.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Chaibasa: An early morning encounter between Maoists and security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has reignited concerns over the continued presence of Left-wing extremism, even as the Union government maintains that several states have achieved 'Maoist-free' status.
The exchange of fire took place on Wednesday in the dense forest of the Tonto police station area, when personnel of the CoBRA (CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) 209 battalion were conducting a large-scale search operation in the Rutugutu area. According to officials, the forces had been carrying out combing operations for the last two days in areas under Goilkera police station limits, including Boroi and Toonbeda.
At around 4:30 AM, as the security team advanced deeper into the forest, Maoists reportedly opened fire at them. The forces retaliated, leading to a prolonged gunfight that continued for several hours.
West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Amit Renu confirmed the encounter and stated that a massive search operation is currently underway. The area has been cordoned off, and additional security personnel have been deployed to prevent any escape by the insurgents, the official said.
Security agencies suspect that Maoist activity in the region has intensified following recent developments, including the killing of a former cadre in the Goilkera area. Intelligence inputs had already indicated attempts by Maoist groups, particularly those linked to the outfit led by Misir Besra, to regain strength in the Saranda and Kolhan forest belts.
The latest encounter comes at a time when the Union government has repeatedly asserted that Maoist influence has significantly declined across key states including Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. However, incidents like this suggest that pockets of insurgency continue to remain active, particularly in forested and remote regions.
Authorities have sounded a high alert across the district, with intensified surveillance and combing operations underway. Further details regarding casualties or recoveries are awaited.
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