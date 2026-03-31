ETV Bharat / state

Empty Cylinders, Hollow Promises: LPG Crisis Deepens In Kashmir As People Queue Up For Cooking Gas

People wait with empty LPG cylinders to avail the refilled ones amid ongoing supply crisis, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir ( PTI )

Srinagar: Like in the rest of the country, the ongoing conflict in West Asia has led to an LPG crisis in Kashmir with consumers complaining of unavailability of the cooking gas despite advance bookings.

As the US-Israel attacks on Iran and Iran's retaliatory strikes in the middle east disrupted the LPG supply, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry recently reiterated a 25-day lock-in period between LPG bookings.

But, Ashfaq Ahmed, a resident of Srinagar's Chattabal area, who booked an LPG cylinder online on March 17, is awaiting the delivery despite the passage of two weeks.

“I am still not able to get the gas. The home delivery agent has switched off his phone. When I went to the gas dealer's office to inquire, they shrugged shoulders saying they had given the quota to the gas delivery person on time,” an agitated Ashfaq told ETV Bharat.

He said that when he contacted the district administration's complaint cell over the phone in this regard, he was only given a verbal assurance that the issue would be resolved, but even after several days, the problem remained the same.

"I am still unable to get a gas cylinder. When the gas cylinder in our kitchen runs out in a few days, how we manage cooking is beyond comprehension."

People queue up for cooking gas amid LPG crisis (IANS)

Like Ashfaq Ahmed, other LPG consumers across Kashmir are also worried due to the unavailability of gas. Nazir Ahmed Khan, a resident of Zuni Mar area in Srinagar's Eidgah, said that he booked the cylinder on March 23, but even after so many days, he has not received the gas.