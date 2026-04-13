Employees Protest Outside Motherson Company Over Stagnant Wages
The employees alleged that while the company has continuously increased work pressure, it has not provided salary increments and essential benefits.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Faridabad: Thousands of employees of the Motherson company in Sector 37 staged a protest on Tuesday, alleging prolonged wage stagnation despite rising inflation and increased workload. The agitating workers gathered outside the factory premises and raised slogans. They are demanding immediate salary hikes and improved workplace facilities. The police intervened to maintain law and order in the area.
The employees alleged that while the company has continuously increased work pressure, it has not provided salary increments and essential benefits. According to the workers, they are being made to work longer hours without fair compensation or adequate facilities.
Among the protestors, there are good number of women participants. Soni, a protestor, said that their salaries have not been increased for a long time despite the rise in the cost of living. She alleged that the company has been ignoring their concerns, leaving them with no option but to take to the streets.
Earlier this morning, in Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, workers from multiple companies staged protests demanding salary hikes. In a separate incident, on Monday morning in Sector 62, factory workers blocked roads leading to Sector 16 and National Highway-9, further disrupting traffic. Videos showed chaotic scenes, with allegations of police lathicharge and injuries to several workers, including women.
Amid the unrest, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate (DM) Megha Rupam chaired a high-level meeting and announced measures, including double overtime pay, mandatory weekly holidays, salary disbursement by the tenth of each month, and bonus payments by November 30. A control room will be set up to address labour grievances. The protests echo similar protests that began in Haryana's Manesar on April 2.
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