ETV Bharat / state

Employees Protest Outside Motherson Company Over Stagnant Wages

Faridabad: Thousands of employees of the Motherson company in Sector 37 staged a protest on Tuesday, alleging prolonged wage stagnation despite rising inflation and increased workload. The agitating workers gathered outside the factory premises and raised slogans. They are demanding immediate salary hikes and improved workplace facilities. The police intervened to maintain law and order in the area.

The employees alleged that while the company has continuously increased work pressure, it has not provided salary increments and essential benefits. According to the workers, they are being made to work longer hours without fair compensation or adequate facilities.

Among the protestors, there are good number of women participants. Soni, a protestor, said that their salaries have not been increased for a long time despite the rise in the cost of living. She alleged that the company has been ignoring their concerns, leaving them with no option but to take to the streets.